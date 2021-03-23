The Western Kentucky baseball team dropped its midweek matchup to No. 7 Louisville 13-6 on Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
The Hilltoppers hit two home runs in the contest, including the first career long ball by Hunter Evans, and kept things close through seven innings before the Cardinals pulled away late.
“That’s one of the things we always talk about with this group is that we’re going to play hard for all nine innings no matter who we face,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “I thought we did that today. I thought we kept battling. We had this at a 7-6 game going into the bottom of the seventh.
“I just thought from that point we obviously weren’t able to hold on to that one-run margin. They put a couple runs on the board, and the next thing you know they put up a couple triples and then the game turns out certainly not how we hoped at that point.”
WKU used 10 different pitchers, with the group combining to allow 12 earned runs while striking out six batters in nine innings.
The Hilltoppers tallied three hits and eight walks. Evans and Jack Wilson both went 1 for 3 on the day, with the duo each recording a home run in the contest, while Ty Crittenberger hit 1 for 4 while adding a run.
WKU opened the scoring in the first frame, with Wilson blasting a two-run homer to left center.
The Cardinals added one run in the bottom of the inning, scoring on an RBI groundout to second base, and Louisville took its first lead of the game in the fourth frame, using an RBI double down the left-field line and RBI single to earn a 3-2 advantage.
Evans’ solo shot in the top of the fifth tied things up 3-all.
The Cardinals answered back in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs in the frame to make it 7-3.
WKU cut into Louisville’s lead in the seventh, loading the bases before scoring on a walk, hit-by-pitch and wild pitch to put the score at 7-6.
The Cardinals then scored six unanswered runs, leading to the 13-6 final.
The Hilltoppers will open conference play with a four-game series against Charlotte beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.