FRISCO, Texas – Jim and Eva Martens got a last-minute direct flight to Nashville. Neil and Anita Garrison were planning on driving their airport rental car back to Louisville. Dennis Koon was in Texas long enough just to get a good night’s sleep.
“Just hectic,” Koons said. “I’ll survive but the kids, I feel sorry for.”
The Koons, Martens and Garrisons were only a portion of basketball fans making last-minute travel arrangements to return home after Conference USA canceled its basketball tournament Thursday amidst the national COVID-19 pandemic.
While Western Kentucky University officials convened in the lobby of the Omni Hotel at The Star that connects to The Ford Center, where the quarterfinals of the men’s and women’s tournaments were set to begin before the 11 a.m. announcement that basketball season was all but canceled.
WKU athletics director Todd Stewart on Wednesday urged fans who were on their way to Texas to return to Bowling Green since the conference announced earlier that day a strict attendance procedure that would prohibit the general public from entering the arena.
Each team was permitted 125 newly-issued tickets to distribute between immediate family of players, coaches and staff members. The three couples who spoke to the Daily News on Thursday were listed on the select group through their connections to the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation.
The Harrisons were one of the few on that list and planned a day of watching basketball and were out eating breakfast when Neil Harrison saw the news on ESPN.
About 30 minutes later, they were in the lobby checking out of the hotel, suddenly finding themselves returning home early.
“We’re going to use our rental car and drive home,” Harrison said before checking out of their hotel early. “I feel for the kids. We’re just fans. Those guys had been working so hard and this is something to look forward to, getting in the right place to play and our hearts go out to them.
“This is the right decision by the conference and all the other conferences. You put these kids at risk and they give everything they’ve got and we’re disappointed, but you have to think about their safety.”
The Koons family arrived in Frisco, Texas, late Wednesday ready to watch the WKU women’s team play at 2 p.m. and the men’s team at 8:30 p.m. He, like many other fans, planned to stay until Sunday morning in case either Hilltoppers team played for the conference championship on Saturday.
They were able to get a flight out of Dallas Love Field Airport late Tuesday night.
Austin Reed and five of his friends were attending the tournament for a third-straight year, this year using the trip as a bachelor party and birthday celebration. Reed said they scheduled flights out of Dallas on Sunday and are still planning to stay through then.
The Martens were more fortunate and flew out of Dallas early Tuesday afternoon. They arrived with two other friends on Tuesday and were planning to have nine more arrive Thursday between children and grandchildren. Those plans were canceled Wednesday night when C-USA announced they wouldn’t get into the facility.
The move was a domino effect of decisions made in recent days to help stop the spread of COVID-19, known commonly as the coronavirus.
The World Health Organization labeled it a global pandemic and three confirmed cases were reported in the Dallas area earlier this week.
Conferences announced the strict attendance procedure on Wednesday, highlighted by the big announcement that the NCAA Tournament would be played without fans in attendance.
Professional sports entities including the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS announced they would indefinitely suspend competitions in midseason.
Then Thursday afternoon, about the time the Martens were taking off from Dallas, the news came down that the NCAA Tournament was officially canceled.
“We’re disappointed, but life happens and we’ve got a crisis right now,” Martens said. “I don’t know if it’s overblown right now or not, but we all need to hope and pray for the best and prepare for the worst.”
Conference USA released a statement that all fans who purchased tickets would be refunded. Stewart told the Daily News on Wednesday that he wants to work with men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury and women’s coach Greg Collins to create an event to somehow make it up to fans in Bowling Green for the inconvenience of the cancellations.
The Hilltoppers were the No. 2 seed in the tournament and had played the previous two years in the championship game. The Lady Toppers were the No. 3 seed with a chance at earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament depending on their advancement in the tournament.
“I’ve talked to Rick Stansbury and Greg Collins and at the appropriate time back in Bowling Green, we will do them right,” Stewart said Wednesday night. “We will do something really nice for them involving our team. Hopefully it will somewhat make up for this because I hate the fact that people planned their vacations around this and some won’t get in.”
