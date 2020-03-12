Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WARREN...CENTRAL BARREN AND SOUTHEASTERN EDMONSON COUNTIES... AT 659 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 9 MILES WEST OF GLASGOW, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL AND 70 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GLASGOW, PARK CITY, EIGHTY EIGHT, RED CROSS, CORAL HILL, PRITCHARDSVILLE, LECTA, HAYWOOD, HAYS AND STOVALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. PEOPLE OUTSIDE SHOULD MOVE TO A SHELTER, INSIDE A STRONG BUILDING AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...1.75IN; WIND...70MPH