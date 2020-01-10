The line keeps getting thinner.
Western Kentucky’s margin for error was already small with the Hilltoppers leaning primarily on six players since production from the bench has been minimal.
The Hilltoppers’ last outing was proof of how critical that production can be.
“We were thin,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said after the Hilltoppers’ 72-62 loss at UAB on Thursday. “Bench points, didn’t get a lot from it. Those guys didn’t play a lot of minutes and the margin for error is really thin, particularly on the road. We can’t give away points and baskets.”
It was only the starting five that scored in Birmingham. Senior Camron Justice didn’t start for the first time this year while dealing with a back injury suffered in practice Monday. He came off the bench sparingly for eight minutes, but was otherwise ineffective for the depleted lineup.
That moved freshman Jordan Rawls into his first start where he played all 40 minutes. All this is piling on a team already identifying itself again without the services of star center Charles Bassey.
The next round in those adjustments continues on the road Saturday night with WKU (9-6 overall, 2-1 Conference USA) visiting Middle Tennessee (4-12, 0-3) at 5 p.m. CST at the Murphy Center.
The absence of Justice takes away a veteran player averaging 12 points per game who recently got back in a 3-point shooting rhythm with seven 3s against North Texas and Rice.
Justice was dressed and available as needed Thursday, but will be day-to-day until his full recovery.
“Cam is a great player and we count on him a lot,” forward Carson Williams said. “He brings a lot to the table, whether it’s making shots or facilitating. He brings a veteran presence on the court, so it hurts a lot when he’s not here.”
That gave Rawls an opportunity at a full game playing WKU’s point guard role while Taveion Hollingsworth slid into his natural shooting guard position. The freshman was the only one to play all 40 minutes Thursday, finishing with 10 points and five assists against two turnovers. But his technical foul with about five minutes to go was detrimental with a one-point game being blown open by UAB in a double-digit loss.
Hollingsworth knows full well how Rawls is adjusting since he himself averaged 34.5 minutes a game and started all 38 contests as a freshman.
“We all depend on each other and (are) leaning on each other,” Hollingsworth said. “Just do what you have to do. For a freshman playing 40 minutes, coming from that, I can see that. Especially with the only true point guard we have without (senior Kenny Cooper) … that was a good first game with that good experience, playing on the road in conference, starting and playing all 40.”
WKU got just 16 minutes from its bench Thursday and now turns around to play a Middle Tennessee team that’s struggled this year, but is now working its way to full strength.
The Blue Raiders were without senior Reggie Scurry eligible and junior Jo’Vontae Millner back from a knee injury. Nick McDevitt’s rebuild of the program two years removed from a top-25 ranking has been an uphill climb revamping the roster. The Blue Raiders rank last in C-USA in scoring defense (75.8 ppg) and field goal defense (45.6 percent).
Middle Tennessee won its first three games of the year, but has lost 12 of its last 13, including seven straight. The Blue Raiders have lost three conference games to Old Dominion, Charlotte and Marshall by a combined 20 points.
Junior C.J. Jones leads Middle Tennessee with 16.6 points per game and Donovan Sims has averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 assists in his last five games.
Western Kentucky (9-6, 2-1) at Middle Tennessee (4-12, 0-3)
5 p.m. CST, Saturday, Murphy Center
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (13.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg); Jordan Rawls, g, 6-1, fr. (7.9 ppg, 2.0 apg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (15.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (8.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
MTSU – Donovan Sims, g, 6-1, jr. (9.6 ppg, 4.1 apg); C.J. Jones, g, 6-5, jr. (16.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Jayce Johnson, g, 6-5, so. (8.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Reggie Scurry, f, 6-6, sr. (5.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Tyson Jackson, f, 6-9, fr. (7.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
TV – CBS Sports Network
Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (71-48, fourth year; 364-214 overall), Western Kentucky; Nick McDevitt (15-33 second season; 113-99 overall), MTSU.
Series Record: WKU leads the all-time series 94-43. WKU won the last meeting 71-63 on Feb. 14, 2019.
Last time out: Western Kentucky lost 72-62 at UAB on Thursday; Middle Tennessee lost 79-75 at home to Marshall on Thursday.
