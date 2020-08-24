After a series of changes spanning two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Kentucky's football schedule has been finalized.
WKU announced Monday it will host UT Chattanooga on Oct. 24, and that homecoming has been moved to Oct. 10 versus Marshall.
The Hilltoppers were scheduled to open the season against the Mocs -- the game was originally scheduled for Sept. 5 and was moved two days earlier in June -- but both schools announced Aug. 4 the game would be postponed to a date to be determined. On Aug. 13, the Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced the league will not have fall league competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but allowed for nonconference contests at each institutions’ discretion, keeping the possibility of the game between WKU and UT Chattanooga open.
The move completes an 11-game schedule that looks drastically different than it did when originally released.
WKU's first change came July 9 when the Big Ten announced it would play conference-only schedules if fall sports were to take place, which eliminated a scheduled Sept. 12 game at Indiana. It was scheduled to be the first in a three-game series with the Hilltoppers and was contracted with WKU receiving $550,000. In a July 16 Zoom conference with reporters, WKU athletics director Todd Stewart said Indiana athletics director Scott Dolson called him following the Big Ten’s announcement, and that the two planned to discuss details of the cancellation at a later time.
The next game in question was a Sept. 26 trip to Louisville in the final of a three-game series, where the Hilltoppers were slated to receive $600,000. The game was in doubt after the ACC announced July 29 it would change its football scheduling model to play 11 games – including 10 conference and one nonconference contest – with season openers taking place the week of Sept. 7-12.
The new ACC guidelines left open the possibility the Louisville-WKU game could still be played, as it stated all nonconference game opponents would be selected by the respective school and must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all nonconference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC. Louisville was also originally scheduled to host Murray State on Sept. 19 and Kentucky on Nov. 28, but a potential Governor’s Cup meeting between the Cardinals and Wildcats was eliminated July 30 when the SEC announced it would play a 10-game conference-only schedule, with Sept. 26 the new date for season openers.
When full ACC schedules were released Aug. 6, it was announced WKU would still play the Cardinals, but the game was moved to Sept. 12 as the opener for both programs.
Louisville announced Monday it is planning a reduced stadium capacity of 30%, allowing seating to be distanced for approximately 18,000 fans per game within the 60,800-seat Cardinal Stadium.
The cancellation of fall seasons for many programs and conferences throughout the country began the first week of August -- most notably the Power Five Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences -- but Conference USA announced Aug. 7 it planned to play an eight-game conference schedule, with member schools having the option to play up to four nonconference games at each school's discretion.
Three days later, Old Dominion announced the cancellation of its fall athletic seasons, eliminating the Hilltoppers' Oct. 31 homecoming game against the Monarchs. On Friday, WKU announced it had filled the date with a game against Brigham Young at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
Stewart remained optimistic last week the remaining C-USA schools planned to play this fall.
"I don’t get the sense, right now, that anybody else (in C-USA) is planning on not playing,” he said in Wednesday's virtual Bowling Green Rotary Club meeting. “I think the other 13 schools are full speed ahead right now.”
In addition to the nonconference games against Louisville, UT Chattanooga and BYU, WKU will host Liberty on Sept. 19. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open conference play Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee.
WKU's full 2020 football schedule:
- Sept. 12: at Louisville
- Sept. 19: vs. Liberty
- Oct. 3: at Middle Tennessee*
- Oct. 10: vs. Marshall*
- Oct. 17: at UAB*
- Oct. 24: vs. UT Chattanooga
- Oct. 31: at BYU
- Nov. 7: at Florida Atlantic*
- Nov. 14: vs. Southern Miss*
- Nov. 21: vs. FIU*
- Nov. 28: at Charlotte*
