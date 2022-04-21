The Western Kentucky women's golf team finished its 2021-22 season at the Conference USA Women's Golf Championships on Wednesday. The team finished in eighth place after posting a 34-over 322 in the final round at the par-72, 6,154-yard PGA National – Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
"This was an incredibly tough golf course with some tough conditions day to day," WKU head coach Adam Gary said in a news release. "This team fought through all of that until the very end. We put together the second-best round of the day today and that's something to be incredibly proud of on this course in this tournament. I enjoyed coaching this group all year, and we'll miss some of our senior leadership with Olivia Reed, but I'm excited for the future of this program."
Reed recorded the best finish of any Lady Topper on the team by tying for 10th. She carded a final-round 10-over 82.
Junior Sarah Arnold shot the lowest score of the day for WKU at 4-over 76. She climbed 23 spots on the leaderboard, the most of anyone in the field.
WKU also counted an 8-over 80 from senior Kenlie Barrett and an 11-over 83 from sophomore Rachel Rich. Rounding out the Lady Topper lineup was freshman Faith Martin with a 14-over 86.
Florida Atlantic's Letizia Bagnoli won the individual title. North Texas edged out UTSA for the team title.