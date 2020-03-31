One of the showcase opportunities that has helped Western Kentucky send a number of players to the NFL has been a pro day.
Professional scouts have flocked to Houchens-Smith Stadium in the past to evaluate notable Hilltopper alums for up-close looks at the measurables beyond the tale of the tape.
That same opportunity isn’t afforded this season.
Among the long list of cancellations at the university – and every other organized activity relating to academics or sports – is the slashing of spring football, the spring game and a Pro Day that was scheduled for March 19.
Even before the official cancellation of Pro Day, the NFL banned scouts from traveling to similar campus pro days or other training sessions to evaluate prospects. The NFL draft scheduled for April 23-25.
That doesn’t mean training isn’t still going on. Hilltoppers like Lucky Jackson, Ta’Corian Darden, Ty Storey, Miles Pate and Jared Nash have shared workouts through social media. Agents have put their videos in front of the right eyes, making it appear almost as if there’s no setback in auditioning for the pros.
“They produced a lot of video and obviously they didn’t get to have the pro day, which was disappointing,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said Monday in a Zoom news conference. “They’ve done a good job of producing video and the NFL has done a great job leaving no stone unturned.”
Now more than ever, overall body of work by a player will be evaluated more than an agility drill or 40-yard dash. Those five Hilltoppers have taken their own routes to train with similar position groups since the season ended with a 9-4 record and a bowl win on Dec. 30.
Season production has helped guys in the past like current NFL Hilltoppers Forrest Lamp, Tyler Higbee, Jack Doyle and Taywan Taylor. Pro days and individual workouts suited George Fant the best. He was a four-year star for the Hilltopper basketball team and barely played at tight end in his fifth-year eligibility. But his athleticism and individual workouts earned him a spot with the Seattle Seahawks where he was at one point the starting left tackle.
The Bowling Green native recently signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the New York Jets.
“It may play in our guys’ favor,” Helton said. “We’ll see, but the dynamics have changed. Who knows what happens, whether it hurts or helps them. The NFL does a great job and nothing will come out of this where a guy got missed. Our guys are working hard and trying to put their best foot forward to get their shot.”
The wide receiver Jackson certainly likes his own tape from 2019. He led the team with 94 receptions for 1,133 yards. His 209 catches rank second all-time at WKU and 2,680 receiving yards are third in school history.
“In a situation like this where you’re not able to have a pro day in front of scouts and other things they can judge off of, you have to go off what is already out there,” Jackson said in a phone interview with the Daily News. “I played a lot of years so I’ve played a lot of football and a bunch of different games against different opponents, so I feel comfortable with my tape. That’s up for them to judge. I’m waiting for my opportunity to perform.”
Traditionally, the seniors have had their facilities to train and lift to audition for scouts. Jackson spent several weeks in Pueblo, Colo., and worked with personal trainers on speed. The only time he said he’s personally spoken with scouts was at the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, shortly after the season.
“Having a consistent schedule and a place to work out, that’s been a struggle but I still find ways to get work in,” Jackson said. “There’s ways around it. I stay in shape and get ready for the process I’m at.”
Miles Pate, a Lawrenceville, Ga., native, returned to his home state for a video pro day at Elite Sports Academy. The offensive lineman posted workout videos, measurements and times in a video and shared it through Twitter.
Darden said he’ll have his personal drill numbers out soon with a video he shot with his trainer. His workouts have been limited to training at DI in Bowling Green, WKU’s weight room and a week in Florida with former teammate Devin Nixon.
Darden’s exposure has been limited to what his trainer has been able to send out, and said the elimination of pro day was upsetting.
“Guys like me needed that extra exposure to the scouts so they can see me in person and my movements,” Darden said. “I’ve been playing football since I was 5 and the pro day was my next most important thing. Knowing that got canceled was upsetting, but you have to just keep your head up and continue to do what you do. God’s got a plan and everything will work out.”
Darden is back in Russellville and said he recently purchased a large tire and rope to do backyard workouts. He also said he’ll be working out with Jackson while the facility restrictions are still in place.
The defensive back recorded over 200 tackles in his career and served a versatile role as WKU’s starting nickelback last fall. He capped the season strong with four pass breakups in the bowl win over Western Michigan.
Darden shared the same sentiment as Jackson in that the film will be his best resume.
“I have good film and you can see I’m a real football player and have a good football IQ and you can see that on film,” Darden said. “That’s a good thing for me to get scouts to go look at the film.”
