Western Kentucky continues to reel in commitments from Georgia.
Aaron Key announced via Twitter on Tuesday his verbal pledge to play for the Hilltoppers, making him the sixth commitment from Georgia to WKU's Class of 2020.
Key is a defensive end/outside linebacker out of Tucker High School in Tucker, Ga. Rated as a three-star prospect by both recruiting services Rivals and 247sports.
110% COMMITTED 🖤❤️@247Sports @TuckerFootball @CoachMoCrum @CoachLindsey @WKUFootball pic.twitter.com/GyfGexLVBf— AARON KEY❄️ (@AaronKey20) October 29, 2019
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defenseman holds offers from Cincinnati, Rutgers, Akron, Marshall, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, South Alabama, Tennessee State and WKU.
During his junior season, Key had 38 total tackles, six for loss, and two sacks.
Tucker High School is currently 5-3 playing at the Class 6A level in Georgia.
Key posted his official offer from WKU to Twitter on Aug. 1 and is the first player to announce his commitment to the Hilltoppers since fellow Georgia native David Ndukwe committed Aug. 17. Key joins Ndukwe, Talique Allen, Rashad Amos, Travis Collier and Noah Whittington as WKU commitments from Georgia.
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Rashad Amos, RB, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Brandon Higgs, CB, Hillcrest High School, Simpsonville, S.C.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Rasheed Miller, OL, Frostproof HS, Frostproof, Fla.
David Ndukwe, DE/DL, Arabia Mountain HS, Decatur, Ga.
Darius Ocean, QB, Hough HS, Clayton, N.C.
Dezmion Roberson, MLB, Elba High School, Elba, Ala.
Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
Noah Whittington, RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Jalen Williams, WR/ATH, Lake Minneola HS, Minneola, Fla.
Aaron Key, OLB, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.
