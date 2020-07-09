Western Kentucky's fall sports schedules won't go as originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday around 3 p.m. CST it would move to a conference-only schedule for fall sports. WKU's football program was scheduled to travel to Indiana for a Sept. 12 game.
"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," the conference's statement said.
"To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."
The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach was the first to report the Big Ten's decision.
WKU had received no formal notification as of 2:30 p.m., providing the following statement to the Daily News: "We have received no formal notification and have no further comment at this time." WKU declined further comment after the announcement was made.
Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported the ACC will follow suit and also move to conference-only football schedules, which would eliminate the Hilltoppers' game at Louisville scheduled for Sept. 26.
The moves made by the two Power Five conferences would leave WKU with two holes in its schedule. The Hilltoppers still have the Sept. 3 season-opening game against UT Chattanooga and the Sept. 19 game against Liberty -- both at Houchens-Smith Stadium -- as nonconference games. WKU is scheduled to open the Conference USA portion of the schedule Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee.
C-USA continues to evaluate its options for the fall, according to Denton Record-Chronicle reporter Brett Vito. In a statement provided to Vito and the Denton Record-Chronicle, C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said, "We are continuing to discuss with our membership, but no decisions have been made. We are receiving advice from medical experts and examining all options.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.