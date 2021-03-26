The Western Kentucky football season will start earlier than originally planned.
The Hilltoppers announced Friday the 2021 season opener at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin will now kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 -- two days before the original Sept. 4 date.
WKU is coming off a 5-7 season that ended with a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 26.
WKU’s 2021 football schedule (2020 record in parenthesis, denotes league game):
- Sept. 2 – UT Martin (7-5 in 2019)
- Sept. 11 – at [RV] Army (9-3)
- Sept. 18 – BYE WEEK
- Sept. 25 – No. 11 Indiana (6-2)
- Oct. 2 – at Michigan State (2-5)
- Oct. 9 – UTSA (7-5)
- Oct. 16 – at Old Dominion (1-11 in 2019)
- Oct. 23 – at FIU (0-5)
- Oct. 30 – Charlotte (2-4)
- Nov. 6 – Middle Tennessee (3-6)
- Nov. 13 – at Rice (2-3)
- Nov. 20 – Florida Atlantic (5-4)
- Nov. 27 – at Marshall (7-3)