The Western Kentucky football season will start earlier than originally planned.

The Hilltoppers announced Friday the 2021 season opener at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin will now kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 -- two days before the original Sept. 4 date.

WKU is coming off a 5-7 season that ended with a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 26.

WKU’s 2021 football schedule (2020 record in parenthesis, denotes league game):

  • Sept. 2 – UT Martin (7-5 in 2019)
  • Sept. 11 – at [RV] Army (9-3)
  • Sept. 18 – BYE WEEK
  • Sept. 25 – No. 11 Indiana (6-2)
  • Oct. 2 – at Michigan State (2-5)
  • Oct. 9 – UTSA (7-5)
  • Oct. 16 – at Old Dominion (1-11 in 2019)
  • Oct. 23 – at FIU (0-5)
  • Oct. 30 – Charlotte (2-4)
  • Nov. 6 – Middle Tennessee (3-6)
  • Nov. 13 – at Rice (2-3)
  • Nov. 20 – Florida Atlantic (5-4)
  • Nov. 27 – at Marshall (7-3)

Tags