Western Kentucky junior forward Marek Nelson announced via Twitter on Tuesday he intends to transfer. Team spokesman Zach Greenwell confirmed Nelson’s decision.
Nelson played two years off the bench for Rick Stansbury’s Hilltoppers and missed half of his sophomore season due to a back injury. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound forward tweeted Tuesday, “Where do I start? The campus. The culture. The PEOPLE. WKU has grown me in so many ways these past two years. As a man, as a teammate, as a follower of Christ. Although I am transferring, WKU will always be a place I can call home, and for that, I am grateful.”
Nelson played in 56 games and averaged 10.7 minutes per contest in his two seasons at WKU. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds with 16 assists, 16 blocks and 19 steals in a career mostly coming off the bench.
The Plano, Texas, native appeared in all 38 games and made one start as a freshman and shot 53.5 percent from the field. He started seven games last season and was thought to be out for the season in January when he sustained a back injury. Nelson returned to the rotation on March 3 and made a spot start against Texas-San Antonio three days later. He finished last year averaging 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Nelson is the fifth player from WKU's 2018-19 roster to transfer, joining Moustapha Diagne, Jake Ohmer, Dalano Banton and Matt Horton.
