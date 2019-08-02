Another Hilltopper intends to transfer.
Sophomore forward Tolu Smith announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon his intention to transfer from Western Kentucky. Smith's announcement to enter the NCAA transfer portal makes him the second player this week and sixth this offseason to transfer from WKU coach Rick Stansbury's squad.
Smith is a 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward who came off the bench and averaged 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game in all 34 contests.
The Bay St. Louis, Miss., native shot 58.3 percent from the field during his freshman season. He had a career-high nine rebounds against Louisiana Tech on Jan. 26 and had a career-high nine points against West Virginia in November.
Smith wrote, “First off, I want to glorify God for continuing to allow me to play the sport I love. I want to give a huge thanks to Coach Stansbury and the rest of the WKU coaching staff for allowing me to play at their program. Bowling Green was amazing and the people were even better. To my teammates, it will always be love from me and I truly wish the best for all of you guys. Relationships built throughout Western Kentucky will always be remembered. With that said, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal and explore other options. I am very grateful for what Bowling Green and university has done for me!”
Smith’s transfer announcement comes three days after forward Marek Nelson announced his intentions to transfer.
Those two join Moustapha Diagne, Jake Ohmer, Matt Horton and Dalano Banton to leave the Hilltoppers this offseason.
Between Smith, Nelson and Diagne and Horton, WKU could lose up to four forwards from a year ago, leaving center Charles Bassey and forwards Carson Williams and Isaiah Cozart as the Hilltoppers’ primary inside players. Bassey opted to return for his sophomore season after testing a potential route to the NBA, Williams had to sit out last season due to transfer rules and Cozart is an incoming freshman.
