Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' wide receiver Daewood Davis (7) scores a touchdown off a pass from Austin Reed during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
How to watch: SEC Network (Play-by-play: Dave Neal, Analyst: Deuce McAllister).
How to listen: Hilltopper Sports Network SAM 199.7 FM and ESPN 102.7 FM/ www.WKUSports.tv and "Behind The Mic" (Play-by-play: Randy Lee, Analyst: Terry Obee, Sideline: Jared Holland and Lexi Schwienert).
Line: WKU -5.5*
Over/Under: 54.0*
Last meeting: Auburn won the last meeting 37-14 on Nov. 24, 2005, in Auburn, Ala.
Series: Auburn leads the all-time series with WKU 2-0.
WINNER
SCORE
LOCATION
DATE
Auburn
37-14
Auburn
11/24/05
Auburn
48-3
Auburn
11/27/03
*Betting info subject to change
LOOKING AT THE GAME
Western Kentucky had an opportunity to pick up a win over a Power Five program earlier this year when it traveled to Indiana, but came up short. It has another opportunity Saturday at Auburn.
Western Kentucky is excited for another shot at a Power Five opponent this season.
WKU has claimed back-to-back wins and became bowl eligible with last week's victory over Rice. Auburn has struggled this year and fired their coach, but snapped a five-game skid with a win over Texas A&M last week. Here's a look at the matchup.