WKU GAMEDAY: How to watch, betting info and preview for the Tops' game at MTSU

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Daewood Davis (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
How to watch: ESPN+ (Play-by-play: Jake Rose, Analyst: Jeremy Kellem, Sideline: Abigail Martin)
How to listen: Hilltopper Sports Network SAM 199.7 FM and ESPN 102.7 FM/ www.WKUSports.tv and "Behind The Mic" (Play-by-play: Randy Lee, Analyst: Terry Obee, Sideline: Jared Holland and Lexi Schwienert)
Line: WKU -8.0*
Over/Under: 67*
Last meeting: WKU beat Middle Tennessee 48-21 on Nov. 6, 2021, at Houchens-Smith Stadium
Series: The all-time series between WKU and Middle Tennessee is tied 35-35-1
Last 10 meetings between WKU and MTSU
WINNER
SCORE
LOCATION
DATE
WKU
48-21
Bowling Green
11/6/21
WKU
20-17
Murfreesboro
10/3/20
WKU
31-26
Bowling Green
11/30/19
MTSU
29-10
Murfreesboro
11/2/18
WKU
41-38 (3OT)
Bowling Green
11/17/17
WKU
44-43 (2OT)
Murfreesboro
10/15/16
WKU
58-28
Bowling Green
10/10/15
MTSU
50-47 (3OT)
Murfreesboro
9/13/14
MTSU
34-29
Bowling Green
11/1/12
WKU
36-33 (2OT)
Murfreesboro
10/6/11
*Betting info subject to change
LOOKING AT THE GAME
Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee are both coming off back-to-back losses heading into Saturday's important Conference USA matchup, which features two up-tempo offenses and defenses capable of making big plays.
Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee are at crucial junctures in Conference USA play, and the implications of Saturday’s meeting could add mo…
WKU may need to "shuffle the deck" with its offensive line after Mark Goode went down with an injury late last week in San Antonio. Here's how things could look for the Hilltoppers against a Blue Raider defense that's gotten to opposing quarterbacks more than anyone else in C-USA so far this season.
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has been added to the Maxwell Award watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday.
WKU tight end Joshua Simon missed most of last season after suffering a knee injury in the opener against UT Martin. He's back this year, and on Wednesday was added to the Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list.