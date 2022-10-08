WKU GAMEDAY: How to watch, betting info and preview for the Tops' game at UTSA

How to watch: ESPN+ (Play-by-play: Lincoln Rose, Analyst: LaDarrin McLane)
How to listen: Hilltopper Sports Network SAM 199.7 FM and ESPN 102.7 FM/ www.WKUSports.tv and "Behind The Mic" (Play-by-play: Randy Lee, Analyst: Terry Obee, Sideline: Jared Holland and Lexi Schwienert)
Line: UTSA -6.5*
Over/Under: 73*
Last meeting: UTSA beat WKU 49-41 in the Conference USA championship game on Dec. 3, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio
Series: UTSA leads the series with WKU 2-1
WINNER
SCORE
LOCATION
DATE
UTSA
49-41
San Antonio
12/3/21
UTSA
52-46
Bowling Green
10/9/21
WKU
45-7
Bowling Green
11/22/14
*Betting info subject to change
LOOKING AT THE GAME
Western Kentucky is coming off a loss to Troy at home last weekend, and will look to have a "short memory" when it gets back into Conference USA play this weekend against UTSA.
Like in each of Tyson Helton’s previous seasons as Western Kentucky’s head coach, the Hilltoppers are focused on the full body of work.
Michael Mathison has increased his production in the Hilltoppers' offense each of the last three games and will look to keep that going in what will likely be a high-scoring game against the Roadrunners.
WKU will return to Conference USA action for its next six games, starting with a trip to defending league champion UTSA next week, before agai…
At halftime of WKU's game against Troy, the Hilltoppers announced four-time NBA champion and Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O’Neal will put on a concert as DJ Diesel prior to WKU's game versus UAB on Oct. 21.