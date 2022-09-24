WKU GAMEDAY: How to watch, betting info and preview for the Tops' game vs. FIU

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers place kicker Cory Munson (46) kicks off in the Hilltoppers’ 38-27 season-opener win against Austin Peay at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
How to watch: CBS Sports Network (Play-by-play: Chick Hernandez, Analyst: Randy Cross).
How to listen: Hilltopper Sports Network SAM 199.7 FM and ESPN 102.7 FM/ www.WKUSports.tv and "Behind The Mic" (Play-by-play: Randy Lee, Analyst: Terry Obee, Sideline: Jared Holland and Lexi Schwienert).
Line: WKU -31*
Over/Under: 65.5*
Last meeting: WKU beat FIU 34-19 on Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami
Series: WKU leads the series with FIU 9-6
Winner
Score
Location
Date
WKU
34-19
Miami
10/23/21
WKU
38-21
Bowling Green
11/21/20
WKU
20-14
Miami
9/7/19
FIU
38-17
Bowling Green
10/27/18
FIU
41-17
Miami
11/24/17
WKU
49-21
Bowling Green
11/5/16
WKU
63-7
Miami
11/21/15
WKU
14-6
Miami
10/27/12
WKU
10-9
Bowling Green
11/5/11
FIU
29-21
Miami
10/9/10
FIU
37-20
Bowling Green
10/10/09
FIU
27-3
Miami
12/6/08
FIU
38-35
Miami
11/19/05
WKU
35-14
Miami
11/20/04
WKU
56-7
Bowling Green
10/12/02
*Odds/lines subject to change
LOOKING AT THE GAME
Western Kentucky will try to bounce back from a disappointing loss last week at Indiana, while FIU is hoping a bye week will help after falling at Texas State its last time out.
Saturday's contest will be the first Conference USA game both teams will play. The Hilltoppers were predicted to finish third in C-USA, while the Panthers were selected last in the preseason predicted order of finish.
Western Kentucky running back Kye Robichaux talks Tuesday about the Hilltoppers' upcoming game against FIU.
LOOKING AHEAD
Western Kentucky will return to nonconference play next week against Troy, but also earlier this week the Hilltoppers finalized nonconference schedules through the 2025 season by agreeing on a trip to Boston College in 2024. Here's a look at what future seasons have in store for the Hilltoppers