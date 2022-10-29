Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Upton Stout (21) celebrates a tackle in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
How to watch: Stadium (Play-by-play: Ari Wolfe, Analyst: Sed Bonner).
How to listen: Hilltopper Sports Network SAM 199.7 FM and ESPN 102.7 FM/ www.WKUSports.tv and "Behind The Mic" (Play-by-play: Randy Lee, Analyst: Terry Obee, Sideline: Jared Holland and Lexi Schwienert).
Line: WKU -10.0*
Over/Under: 70.0*
Last meeting: Western Kentucky beat North Texas 45-7 on Nov. 12, 2016,, at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
Series: The all-time series between WKU and North Texas is tied 4-4.
WINNER
SCORE
LOCATION
DATE
WKU
45-7
Bowling Green
11/12/16
WKU
55-28
Denton
10/15/15
WKU
25-24
Bowling Green
11/24/12
WKU
31-21
Denton
11/19/11
North Texas
33-6
Bowling Green
10/20/10
North Texas
68-49
Denton
10/31/09
North Texas
51-40
Bowling Green
11/1/08
North Texas
27-26
Denton
11/24/07
*Betting info subject to change
LOOKING AT THE GAME
Western Kentucky and North Texas are tied for second in the Conference USA standings behind UTSA. Saturday's game will be big if the Hilltoppers hope to reach the league's championship game for the second straight year.
WKU's defense has been stout throughout the season, including in last weekend's 20-17 win over UAB in which it forced four turnovers. The Mean Green have had one of the top offenses in C-USA this season. Here's a look at the matchup.
For the second straight week, Western Kentucky’s defense will be up against one of the top rushing offenses in the nation.
While the defense gave the Hilltoppers plenty of opportunities to have the ball, WKU was unable to convert on all of them. WKU will try to get its offense going again – its been held under 30 points in three of its last four games – against a Mean Green defense led by KD Davis.