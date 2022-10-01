Hilltoppers throttle Panthers
Buy Now

Above: Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dalvin Smith scores a touchdown during Saturday’s game. Right: WKU redshirt junior running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (2) scores as Florida International defensive back CJ Christian pursues at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 Joe Imel

Troy (2-2) AT WKU (3-1)