Above: Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dalvin Smith scores a touchdown during Saturday’s game. Right: WKU redshirt junior running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (2) scores as Florida International defensive back CJ Christian pursues at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
How to watch: ESPN+ (Play-by-play: Nate Gatter, Analyst: Bob Belvin).
How to listen: Hilltopper Sports Network SAM 199.7 FM and ESPN 102.7 FM/ www.WKUSports.tv and "Behind The Mic" (Play-by-play: Randy Lee, Analyst: Terry Obee, Sideline: Jared Holland and Lexi Schwienert).
Line: WKU -5*
Over/Under: 54.5*
Last meeting: Troy beat WKU 32-26 on Oct. 26, 2013, in Bowling Green.
Series: Troy leads the series with WKU 9-2-1
Last 10 Meetings
Winner
Score
Location
Date
Troy
32-26
Bowling Green
10/26/13
WKU
31-26
Troy
10/11/12
WKU
41-18
Bowling Green
11/26/11
Troy
28-14
Troy
11/27/10
Troy
40-20
Bowling Green
11/7/09
Troy
17-7
Troy
11/8/08
Troy
21-17
Bowling Green
11/10/07
Troy
56-39
Troy
9/30/95
Troy
38-16
Bowling Green
10/29/94
Troy
31-24
Troy
11/6/93
*Betting info subject to change
LOOKING AT THE GAME
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton sees "a lot of similarities" between the Hilltoppers and Troy. Both bounced bounced back from heartbreaking losses two weeks ago with big wins last weekend.
Western Kentucky and Troy are in similar positions entering this week’s matchup.
Quarterback Austin Reed has improved each of his first four starts with WKU. The gunslinger is among the nation's leading passers, and faces off with another quarterback who is in the top 10 nationally in passing yards entering Saturday's game.
Two of the nation’s statistical passing leaders will face off this weekend in Bowling Green.
While Reed and the Hilltoppers have found success offensively, including scoring a program FBS-era record 73 points last weekend against FIU, WKU knows it's in for a tougher matchup this week. Here's a dive into Troy's defense.