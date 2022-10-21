Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Will Ignont (23) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Derrick Smith (24) celebrate Smith’s interception during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
How to watch: CBS Sports Network (Play-by-play: Alex Del Barrio, Analyst: Donte Whitner).
How to listen: Hilltopper Sports Network SAM 199.7 FM and ESPN 102.7 FM/ www.WKUSports.tv and "Behind The Mic" (Play-by-play: Randy Lee, Analyst: Terry Obee, Sideline: Jared Holland and Lexi Schwienert).
Line: WKU -1.5*
Over/Under: 58.5*
Last meeting: UAB beat WKU 37-14 on Oct. 17, 2020, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.
Series: The all-time series between WKU and Middle Tennessee is tied 4-4.
*Betting info subject to change
LOOKING AT THE GAME
WKU and UAB both sit at 2-1 in Conference USA play. The two were picked second and third in the league's preseason predicted order of finish, and Friday's game could have big implications on who could make it to the title game.
Western Kentucky has shined for most of the season defensively, especially against the run, but the Hilltoppers will have a big task ahead this week.
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton and defensive coordinator Tyson Summers worked together previously at UAB. The two are back together and finding success at WKU, but the ties between the two families go back five decades.