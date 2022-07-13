The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its 2022 all-academic awards Wednesday, and Western Kentucky earned team honors on both the men’s and women’s sides, along with four individuals being recognized.
The women’s team earned team honors by producing a 3.24 cumulative grade-point average. In addition to the team honors, Ajla Basic, Katie Isenbarger and Aitana Safont Falomir were recognized for their athletic and academic achievements.
The men’s team collectively earned a 3.22 GPA to be recognized on the team list. Additionally, Demetrius Rolle earned all-academic honors for his work in the classroom and on the track.
“I’m proud of these student-athletes who set the standard both in the classroom and on the track,” WKU director of cross country and track & field Brent Chumbley said in a news release.
In order to receive team academic recognition from the USTFCCCA, teams must qualify with at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA. To qualify as individuals, student-athletes must maintain a grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.
Athletically, student-athletes must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season. For the outdoor season, they must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships or for the multi-events, must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the West for the most recent season.
This is the eighth time a WKU women’s track & field squad has earned USTFCCCA all-academic honors. The legacy dates back to 2006 while also earning the accolade in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The 2021 honor marks the fourth time the WKU men have picked up the all-academic team title. The Hilltoppers also earned it in 2013 and 2020 and 2021.
This is the fourth time in program history that both the men’s and women’s squads have been named USTFCCCA all-academic teams as it also occurred in 2013, 2020 and 2021.
