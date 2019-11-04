It’s crunch time for Western Kentucky’s postseason hopes.
The prospect of playing for a Conference USA championship is a long shot now with the Hilltoppers losing their last two games to the top teams in the East Division. Now the focus in November shifts to making the most of three games, a resume-boosting opportunity for bowl committees.
“What you do in November, they remember,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said during his news conference on Monday. “September has come and gone, October has come and gone. Down this stretch is kind of what you remember.”
WKU (5-4 overall, 4-2 C-USA) has three games and a bye week left in the regular season, starting with a nonconference trip to Arkansas this Saturday for an 11 a.m. CST kickoff. The Hilltoppers have a prime opportunity to rebound from two straight losses against arguably the worst team in the Southeastern Conference.
The Razorbacks (2-7) haven’t won since a Week 3 victory against Colorado State on Sept. 14. Arkansas is 4-17 in two seasons under Chad Morris and hasn’t won a game in the SEC during that span.
A win against the struggling Razorbacks would make WKU bowl eligible going into a bye week and two more conference games following at Southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee.
With losses to Marshall and last Saturday to Florida Atlantic, the Hilltoppers went from first in the division to third. For WKU to have any chance at regaining that lead, the Owls and Thundering Herd would each have to tank the rest of the schedule and the Hilltoppers win their last two conference games.
Conference USA has six guaranteed bowl bids for 2019, and four teams – Marshall, FAU, Louisiana Tech and UAB – have already reached bowl eligibility. WKU, FIU and Southern Miss are all one win from that mark.
“What I’d like them to say at the end of the year is this team finished strong and they had a really good year,” Helton said. “Is that going to be hard to do? No question. You have to love that challenge, the opportunity to get some quality wins at the end of the season.”
“Who knows, you still may be in the conference hunt,” Helton said. “You never know. To say you can go to a bowl and win a bowl and those kind of things, that’s something for our university and program to be proud of.”
WKU’s first trip to Fayetteville, Ark., will also act as a homecoming for quarterback Ty Storey, whose previous career was with his hometown Razorbacks before transferring as a graduate senior. Storey started nine games as a junior in 2018 and passed for 1,584 yards and 11 touchdowns.
WKU is 3-21 all-time against the SEC with its three victories all coming since 2012. The Hilltoppers defeated Kentucky twice in 2012 and 2013 and earned a road win at Vanderbilt to open the 2015 season.
“It’s an added bonus that it’s an SEC opponent and playing a Power 5 school,” Helton said. “And if you go down there and get a win, it says a lot about your program. … I expect (Arkansas) to give us everything they’ve got. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. They’re a very talented and young football team. You do see where they have a lot of talent, though; they took Texas A&M to the stretch in Dallas and really had an opportunity to win that game.
“We’ll have to play our best game, for sure, in all three phases to have an opportunity to win. But I think if we do that, we’ll be in the game and give ourselves a chance to win the game.”
