Rick Stansbury has another commitment to his class of 2021.
Keshawn Murphy announced via Twitter on Friday his verbal commitment to Western Kentucky, making him the second prospect pledging to the Hilltoppers in 2021.
Murphy is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward from Ramsey High School in Birmingham, Ala. He's listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals and has reported offers from Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Troy, UAB and WKU.
Murphy tweeted Monday he received a scholarship offer from the Hilltoppers, then committed Friday morning.
Murphy joins in-state prospect Zion Harmon as WKU's 2021 commitments.
