Weather Alert

...FROST AND FREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE SATURDAY MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ SATURDAY. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS TONIGHT WILL RANGE FROM 33 TO 36 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...WIDESPREAD FROST IS POSSIBLE. CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION COULD BE DAMAGED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&