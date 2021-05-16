The Western Kentucky baseball team earned its first win over a ranked opponent since 2018 after recording a thrilling 7-6 extra-inning victory in the backend of its doubleheader against No. 23 Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex in Norfolk, Va.
The last time the Hilltoppers beat a ranked opponent was April 7, 2018, when the squad earned a 7-1 road victory over No. 13 Southern Miss.
After dropping the opener of its doubleheader via a 6-3 final, WKU jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in game two before the Monarchs fought back to send it into extras, with the Hilltoppers eventually coming out on top following an RBI-single by Kevin Lambert in the eighth inning.
“ODU is a very good team,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “There’s a lot of threats up and down that lineup. They’re never out of a game. They’ve got some power and there’s a reason why they’re at where they’re at. I’m just really proud of our group to come back – last night was a kind of a different type of game – and then game one we drop 6-3 but then we come back and win this one 7-6. Big win for us here on the road against a very good team.”
Sean Bergeron earned the start in game one of the doubleheader, surrendering five runs (three earned) while striking out six in 4.1 frames. Dalton Shoemake and Ryan O’Connell both saw relief action in the game, combining to allow two hits and one run while striking out one batter in 1.2 innings.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied six hits and three walks, with two players producing multi-hit performances. Ray Zuberer III led the way, going 2-for-2 to go along with two walks, while Lambert went 2-for-3 with a run.
Devyn Terbrak started on the mound in game two, allowing six runs (five earned) while recording four strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. Bailey Sutton and Mason Vinyard both entered in relief to close things out, with Sutton picking up the win and Vinyard recording the save after striking out two and not allowing a hit in the final frame.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers racked up eight hits and 10 walks, with three players recording multi-hit efforts in the contest. Jackson Gray led the way with a 3-for-5 performance to go along with three RBI and three runs, while Lambert and Matthew Meyer each added two hits apiece in the matchup.
The Hilltoppers will close out their series against No. 23 Old Dominion at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex.