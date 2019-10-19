Western Kentucky scored on a flea flicker and a touchdown pass from a wide receiver to a quarterback.
It did that while members of recent conference championship teams were in attendance between Brandon Doughty in the broadcast booth and Forrest Lamp, Anthony “Ace” Wales and Darrell Williams on the sidelines.
The Hilltoppers controlled an outcome and scored plenty of points, just like old times.
“We’re just now touching the surface,” WKU wide receiver Lucky Jackson said. “We’ve got big things in store.”
Tyson Helton’s WKU team is one win away from bowl eligibility and remains undefeated in Conference USA after a 30-14 win over Charlotte on Saturday for homecoming. The Hilltoppers finally connected on a few trick plays and scored in ways similar to the years when Helton was the team’s offensive coordinator.
“It’s something we’ve ran before,” Helton said of the wide receiver pass that put the game out of reach in the third quarter. “Ran it with Brandon (Doughty) back in (2015) and ran it against South Florida in the bowl game down in Miami. You always pull one out of the back of the pocket. That’s always been a good one.”
The Hilltoppers (5-2 overall, 4-0 C-USA) are in sole possession of first place in the C-USA East Division with a two-game lead over Florida Atlantic and next week’s opponent, Marshall.
WKU did that by holding Charlotte (2-5, 0-3) to 286 total yards. The 49ers entered the game averaging 33.7 points and 408.2 yards per game. The league’s top running back, Benny LeMay, was held to 45 yards. His biggest play was a 47-yard touchdown reception from Chris Reynolds that marked the 49ers’ last score early in the second quarter.
“We talked about having to weather the storm early because they’re a good offensive football team,” Helton said. “We had to kind of see the formations they were getting, what are they doing and we had to adjust to that.
“Once we got past the first couple of drives in the first half I could see our defense settle in. The biggest thing for me is the running back corps for Charlotte had been really, really good and we were able to hold them.”
The Hilltoppers outgained Charlotte 80-19 in the third quarter as Storey led touchdown drives that included a nicely thrown 69-yard flea flicker to Lucky Jackson. The receiver returned the favor later in the quarter on a double-reverse pass that found Storey wide open in the end zone for the 8-yard score.
“Obviously that’s a big part of our offense,” Storey said. “Even when they don’t work, that puts it in the back of other guys’ minds. Today we were lucky to get some of those, but now people have to prepare for that and I feel like they’ve had to do that all year.”
WKU reached 30 points for the first time this season behind 351 yards and 5.3 yards per play. Storey completed 21-of-30 pass attempts for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He’s gone two games without a turnover.
Cory Munson had field goals of 32, 45 and 48 yards, the last two being career-longs.
“We’ve been feeling good all year,” Storey said. “We obviously haven’t been putting up the points that we want to, but we’ve been driving the ball and we internally know we’re a good offense. It was nice tonight to put up a couple more touchdowns, but the crazy thing is we left a lot out there. The next step we have to take is not leave so many points out there and keep pushing to get better.”
Charlotte marched down the field with a balanced attack on its opening drive, going 75 yards in 14 plays. Ishod Finger’s 4-yard touchdown run was the first score WKU allowed on the opening drive all season.
Western Kentucky responded with Storey piloting a tying drive. He completed 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and converted a third-and-19 with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jahcour Pearson.
The Hilltoppers took the lead by finally unleashing a play that used to be common in Helton’s days as offensive coordinator. Walker took the would-be handoff and flipped the ball back to Storey, who made a quick toss to Jackson around midfield. Jackson won the foot race for a 69-yard touchdown pass to move WKU ahead 14-7.
Charlotte quickly tied it back up with Reynolds’ long 47-yard touchdown pass to LeMay with nine minutes left in the second quarter.
Munson went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts to close the first half. His career-long 45-yarder with 4:08 left put WKU back into a 17-14 lead, but Charlotte iced his 41-yard attempt that went wide left with less than a minute left in the half.
WKU picked up a major momentum shift when AJ Brathwaite blocked a Charlotte punt that set the Hilltoppers up 14 yards from the end zone. But the drive stalled when Storey took a sack off an unblocked blitz from defensive back Jonnie Pitman.
Munson chipped in a 32-yard field goal to push WKU’s lead to 20-14. His 48-yarder made it a three-score game and Jackson’s touchdown pass to Storey put the final touches on WKU’s win.
“Being 4-0 (in conference) is a great feeling,” defensive back Ta’Corian Darden said. “That’s what we work for in the summer. I can see that in the team’s work ethic and we’re doing what we’ve worked for.”
UP NEXT
WKU visits Marshall next Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. CDT kickoff. The Thundering Herd defeated Florida Atlantic 36-31 on Friday night.
NOTES
Tyson Helton is now 5-2 as WKU’s head coach … The Hilltoppers take a 2-1 lead in the overall series against Charlotte. … Charlotte’s 14 points were the second-fewest all season. The 49ers only scored 10 points against defending national champion Clemson on Aug. 21. … WKU’s 4-0 record in C-USA is its best start since the 2015 season. … Lucky Jackson’s 141 receiving yards marked the fifth 100-yard game of his career. … Ty Storey’s touchdown reception was his first since high school. … Defensive end DeAngelo Malone had five tackles, two for loss, and two sacks, bringing his season sack total to nine. … Announced attendance was 15,816.{&end}
