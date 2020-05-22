Western Kentucky has its first commitment to the Class of 2021.
Quarterback Chance McDonald announced via Twitter on Thursday his verbal pledge to play for the Hilltoppers. McDonald hails from Steilacoom, Wash., the same state as incoming WKU freshman quarterback Grady Robison.
McDonald commits as a two-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star recruit according to 247sports. WKU has strong recruiting ties to the West Coast with head coach Tyson Helton, offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis and offensive line coach Mike Goff having previously coached at Southern California.
McDonald offers a verbal commitment while holding reported offers from Bucknell, Georgetown, Idaho and Missouri State. McDonald had a stellar junior season in leading Steilacoom High School to an 11-3 record and a Class 2A state championship appearance.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback completed 233-of-353 passes for 3,812 yards and 49 touchdowns. His passing yards ranked second in the state of Washington and first in Class 2A last season.
