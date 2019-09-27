For three seasons, Rick Stansbury felt he was having to spend his summer and preseason practices reteaching everything because of roster turnover.
Sure, Western Kentucky has had plenty of transfers in the offseason – six to be exact, and one the coach wishes he still had. But the continuity WKU does have as two-a-day practices began Friday is putting Stansbury more at ease than previous seasons.
“That’s by far the best we’ve had,” Stansbury said. “Anytime you can get some continuity and experience returning, it helps everything. Now things will move quicker because I’ve got players that understand.”
The Hilltoppers return four core players between redshirt senior Jared Savage, juniors Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson and star sophomore center Charles Bassey. That quartet combined last year for 75.2 percent of WKU’s scoring, 64.1 percent of rebounding and 48.4 percent of its assists.
Savage and Bassey were starters playing their first respective seasons in Hilltopper uniforms while Anderson and Hollingsworth have played significantly since they were freshmen. Hollingsworth, Savage and Bassey started all 34 games last year and averaged at least 31 minutes per game. Anderson started 28 games, but made all 34 appearances. That group was also the leading scorers for WKU in a 20-14 season that ended in the Conference USA tournament championship game.
Even beyond those four, WKU brings back senior forward Matt Horton and redshirt freshman Jeremiah Gambrell, who both rode the bench last season.
“I think it’s a great advantage for us and I like those guys that are coming back this year,” Stansbury said. “I think we’ve spent more time in September than we have in other Septembers, just because of the experience we have, doing more team stuff.”
Stansbury practically rebuilt the roster with patched transfers when he arrived for the 2016-17 season. He had one returner, Justin Johnson, and a pair of graduate transfers that led WKU to the semifinals of the National Invitational Tournament the following season. Hollingsworth was the only true starter from that team to return last year, although Anderson developed from a bench player to a starter and Lamonte Bearden didn’t become eligible until the second semester.
Having four consistent starters like what Stansbury has now is a new luxury for his fourth season.
“Those new guys that don’t understand, at least they can see somebody lead by example and do things the right way,” Stansbury said. “Really haven’t had that. We’ve had to consistently teach a whole new team over every year.”
One player Stansbury wishes would’ve returned is Tolu Smith, the forward who a year ago provided a solid inside presence when Bassey needed rest. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound sophomore left the program in the summer and is now a walk-on at Mississippi State.
Smith joined Marek Nelson (UT Rio Grande Valley), Delano Banton (Nebraska), Jake Ohmer (Georgetown College) and Moustapha Diagne to leave the program early over the summer.
“The one young man we didn’t want to leave was Tolu,” Stansbury said. “He just didn’t want to play behind Charles. No way to hide it, no way to slice it. Couldn’t overcome that and nothing I could say would change it. It’s a decision he made. He’s walking on at Mississippi State. That’s where that is.”
Cooper, Wright awaiting eligibility
Stansbury said WKU is in the waiting stages with the NCAA regarding the eligibility of senior guard Kenny Cooper and redshirt junior transfer Eli Wright.
The coach is planning for Cooper to play as one of WKU's main guards this season. The Nashville native played four seasons at Lipscomb University and transferred to WKU after his coach, Casey Alexander, left for the Belmont job.
Wright, an Owensboro native, moved back closer to home after redshirting last season at St. John’s.
“Just waiting on waivers,” Stansbury said. “That time frame is out of our hands. Hopefully in the next month. … You see young men get waivers across the country for all kinds of reasons. That there, we’ll just have to wait and see on.”
