Western Kentucky men’s golf head coach Chan Metts and women’s golf head coach Adam Gary announced their full schedules for the 2021-22 season Thursday.
The men’s side has nine regular-season tournaments, while the women have eight on its slate. Both teams will also compete in their respective Conference USA Championships in April.
Women’s Golf
This will be the fifth straight season Gary’s squad has opened up its year at the USA Intercollegiate hosted by South Alabama. The event will take place Sept. 4-6. In 2020-21, WKU won the USA Intercollegiate, marking the first team collegiate tournament and victory since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It also logged Gary’s eighth win at the helm, making a new program record in head coach wins.
WKU will then travel to the Lady Paladin Collegiate hosted by Furman. This new event on the Lady Topper schedule will be held Sept. 24-26. The squad will also return to playing in the Pat Bradley Invitational hosted by FIU. WKU played in the invite in 2016 and 2017 and will tee off Oct. 16 in Miami.
For the first time in Lady Topper history, WKU is set to co-host the Olde Stone Intercollegiate with Louisville on Oct. 25-26. This will be the first time under head coach Adam Gary that WKU women’s golf has hosted a full intercollegiate tournament in the state. The home event will wrap up the fall schedule for the Lady Tops.
Making its second annual appearance, WKU will co-host the First Coast Classic with North Florida to kick off the spring. The tournament will begin Feb. 14. The Lady Toppers will also compete in the UNF Collegiate for the sixth consecutive season beginning March 7.
The sixth annual Spring Break Shootout, co-hosted by WKU and FGCU this season, will be played March 14-15 in Dade City, Fla. The Lady Toppers will round out the regular season at the Pirate Collegiate Classic hosted by ECU on April 4-5 before heading to the Conference USA Championship April 18-20.
Men’s Golf
For the second year in a row, the Hilltoppers will kick off their season at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana Tech. The Choudrant, La., based event will be played Sept. 12-14. WKU is scheduled to stay in the C-USA family and play in the Graeme McDowell Invitational hosted by UAB on Sept. 27-28.
WKU adds a new tournament to the slate with the Georgia State Invitational. The invite will be played in Duluth, Ga., on Oct. 11-12.
This will be the fifth time in the last seven seasons that the Hilltoppers have competed in the Pinetree Intercollegiate hosted by Kennesaw State. The mid-October tournament has been a staple on WKU’s schedule, finishing third in 2018 and fifth in 2019 under Metts. WKU will round out the fall with the Battle at Black Creek hosted by Chattanooga on Oct. 25-26.
For the sixth straight year, WKU will play in the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate to start its spring. The event is co-hosted by South Alabama and the Mobile Bay Sports Authority and will be played Feb. 14-15. The Hilltoppers will follow it up with Auburn’s Tiger Invitational on March 6-8.
WKU will play at the ECU Intercollegiate on March 21-22 and compete close to home at the Mason Rudolph Championship hosted by Vanderbilt April 1-3. The last time the Hilltoppers played at Vandy in 2019, the team finished tied for fourth out of 17 and Billy Tom Sargent took home the individual title.
WKU closes the season at the C-USA Championship in Texarkana on April 25-28.