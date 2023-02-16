Quarterback Sharon Miller (left), team captains Harold Chambers (center) and Joe Bugel (right) hoist the championship trophy after the 1963 Tangerine Bowl. WKU defeated the U.S. Coast Guard 27-0 to finish the season 10-0-1.
1968 WKU Football Coaches (left to right): Head Coach Jimmy Feix, Offensive Coach Joe Bugel, Defensive Coach Robbie Franklin, Offensive Backfield Coach Art Zeleznik and Defensive Backfield Coach Jackie Pope
Former Western Kentucky football player and coach Joe Bugel has been announced as a 2023 inductee into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.
WKU Athletics
Quarterback Sharon Miller (left), team captains Harold Chambers (center) and Joe Bugel (right) hoist the championship trophy after the 1963 Tangerine Bowl. WKU defeated the U.S. Coast Guard 27-0 to finish the season 10-0-1.
WKU Athletics
Co-captains Harold Chambers (left) and Joe Bugel (right) present Ohio Valley Conference and Tangerine Bowl championship trophies to WKU President Dr. Kelly Thompson
WKU Athletics
1968 WKU Football Coaches (left to right): Head Coach Jimmy Feix, Offensive Coach Joe Bugel, Defensive Coach Robbie Franklin, Offensive Backfield Coach Art Zeleznik and Defensive Backfield Coach Jackie Pope
The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees, and among those listed was former Western Kentucky great Joe Bugel.
Bugel played college football at WKU from 1960-63 before joining the Hilltoppers’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 1964. The following year, he was promoted to offensive line coach and stayed with the Tops through the 1968 season before moving on to the National Football League.
For many years, he was acknowledged as the greatest offensive line coach in the league, particularly with the Washington Redskins under head coach Joe Gibbs in the 1980s. He was the architect behind “The Hogs,” the Redskins’ dominant offensive line that helped lead them to three Super Bowl wins.
Prior to joining the Redskins, he served as the offensive line coach or assistant coach for several other teams, including the Detroit Lions, Houston Oilers and San Diego Chargers. He was also the head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals (1990–93) and Oakland Raiders (1997).
With Joe Bugel’s induction, Five former Hilltoppers now hold membership in the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.
• Joe Bugel (2023) … lettered 1960-63; assistant coach 1964-68
The purpose of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame is to honor those who have brought significant recognition to the state of Kentucky, or have by their unusual successful service achieved significant accomplishment on behalf of their school, or have by a significant act or contribution distinguished themselves as an unusual former National Football League player, coach, referee, owner, management, etc. or have been a significant or unusual supporter of Pro Football. Kentucky is the only state to have its own Pro Football Hall of Fame.{&end}