Western Kentucky freshman guard Kylen Milton has entered the transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
The news was first reported on Twitter by the Verbal Commits account.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Monticello, Ark., native appeared in nine games during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 2.7 points and one rebound in 5.8 minutes during his time on the court.
Milton made his collegiate debut Dec. 6 against Mississippi Valley State and played four minutes. He saw increased action as the regular season moved on, playing in five consecutive games leading up to the concluding series against Old Dominion. He played a high of 12 minutes on Feb. 13 against Rice, scoring eight points and grabbing two rebounds. Milton did not appear against ODU or in any postseason games.
The Hilltoppers finished the 2020-21 season with a 21-8 record. WKU claimed the regular-season Conference USA East Division title before falling to North Texas in overtime of the C-USA Tournament championship game in Frisco, Texas. WKU beat Saint Mary’s in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament and fell to C-USA West Division regular-season champion Louisiana Tech in the NIT quarterfinals to end the season.
Milton is the fourth WKU player to enter the transfer portal since season’s end. Jordan Rawls has already committed to Georgia State and Kenny Cooper to Tennessee State. Kevin Osawe also entered the transfer portal. In addition to those four, star center Charles Bassey declared for the NBA Draft.