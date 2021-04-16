The Western Kentucky volleyball team is heading to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
The Lady Toppers claimed the first two sets and held on to beat No. 15 national seed Washington State in five sets 3-2 (25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 17-25, 15-10) on Wednesday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Neb.
"It's just special, but this program has been built on every single kid that's ever put that uniform on, and it seems like every group that comes in finds a way to put another brick on that house that's being built," WKU coach Travis Hudson said. "The foundation was built before I ever even became a head coach and there's so many kids that have had so much to do with the growth of this program and there's a standard that's been set in this program, so when kids come in they try to live up to that standard and they try to do things that have never been done and that's getting harder and harder to accomplish every year.
"This is a special one. This is something that's probably not supposed to happen at Western Kentucky in the sport of women's volleyball, but these kids are special, they're talented and they believe in each other, and that made it turn out pretty special for us at the end of the day."
The win marks the first time in 13 NCAA Tournament appearances WKU has advanced past the second round of the tournament. WKU had won two straight first-round games entering this year's event and had advanced to the second round in four of its last six trips, but Thursday marked the first time with multiple wins in a single tournament. WKU is now 6-12 all-time in NCAA Tournament matches.
The victory sets up a meeting with No. 2 seed Kentucky in the Sweet 16 on Sunday.
To get to that point, the Lady Toppers (23-0) had to get past Washington State in its first five-set match of the season and first since a heartbreaking loss to Louisville at E.A. Diddle Arena in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
WKU appeared well on its way to another sweep through two sets -- it dropped only three sets in the regular season and another in a Conference USA championship victory over Rice. The Lady Toppers took the first two 25-22 and 25-20, but Washington State found momentum in its first match since April 3 and its first against a non-Pac-12 team this season, taking the third set 25-21 and the fourth 25-17 to force the fifth set -- an expected outcome entering the match between the No. 17 and No. 18 teams in the latest AVCA poll.
"That was one roller coaster of a match," Hudson said. "To be in control and up 14-8 I think it was in the third set and for Washington State to come roaring back and to just have to find a way in that fifth set -- I was much more concerned about mentality in that fifth set than I was about actual volleyball, and we were able to come out and find our aggressiveness and we had just enough to win this thing."
The two were even 10-all in the deciding set, but WKU reeled off the final five points to claim the victory. Lauren Matthews had six of her match-high 20 kills in the set, including the final two to seal the victory.
"I just knew I needed to raise up and be aggressive," Matthews said. "A couple of weeks ago, if we wanted to beat Washington State, Travis said that it's basically up to me and Paige (Briggs) offensively and we need to raise up and play fearless, so that's just what I did and the outcome was pretty nice."
Briggs added 17 kills, including two in the final set, to go along with 14 digs, two blocks and an ace. Kayland Jackson was the third Lady Toppers in double-digit kills with 10. She finished with a .350 hitting percentage a night after swinging -.182 in a first-round sweep of Jackson State.
"When you don't perform well for your team, obviously you feel awful. I knew I didn't perform well for my team at all last night -- I mean, I hit negative -- so I knew this was a huge game and I just had to come out and do what I needed to do to get us where we are now," Jackson said. "I'm proud of my team for holding me up the night before because they definitely did, and I just knew it was my job as a senior especially to come out here and raise up to help us get to the Sweet 16."
Jackson also had a team-high five blocks. The Lady Toppers outblocked a bigger, more physical Washington State team 11-6 in the match. Matthews and Katie Isenbarger -- who added nine kills -- each had four blocks. Setter Nadia Dieudonne finished with 55 assists and WKU hit at a .300 rate in the match.
"If you told me we were going to outblock this team I would have never believed it," Hudson said. "I think it just speaks to the players that we have -- they understand the offense, they understand how to go through progressions and take care of the ball and the fact that we hit .300 against a team that's that physical is mind boggling to me, and to have outblocked them 11-6 certainly is a huge number in this game and I wouldn't have dreamt that that would have been the case, but we're glad it was and we're glad we did just enough to get this win."
WKU scored the first four points of the match and never trailed in the first set. Washington State drew even at 17-all, 18-all and 19-all, before the Lady Toppers claimed six of the final nine points to take the set 25-22.
Down 15-14 in the second set, WKU went on a 4-0 run capped off by an ace from Hallie Shelton -- one of her three in the match, to go along with 14 digs. The Lady Toppers added another 4-0 run later in the set, before closing it 25-20 when Isenbarger and Jackson stuffed Julianna Dalton at the net.
After being even 20-all in the third set, Washington State closed on a 5-1 run capped off by an ace from Penny Tusa to keep its season alive. It again closed strong in the fourth, scoring eight of the final nine points to take it 25-17 and force the deciding set.
Magda Jehlarova and Julianna Dalton each had 14 kills for the Cougs, Pia Timmer had 13 and Kalyah Williams had 10. Hannah Pukis had 52 assists and 10 digs and Julia Norville had five of her team's 10 aces.
WKU will now face Kentucky on Sunday in the Sweet 16. The match is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.