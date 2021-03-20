The 2021 season brings turnover on Western Kentucky's defense, and the Hilltoppers are using the spring to try to develop depth at the linebacker position.
WKU is now without linebackers Kyle Bailey and Eli Brown, who combined for 21 starts in the team's 5-7 2020 season, but the team is hopeful it'll be able to rely on experienced players at a position that also has a new coach.
"I like the depth that we have. Obviously a football season's a long season – you go from August to December – so my deal is to develop as much depth as possible," said Pat Bastien, who was named the team's linebackers coach March 5. " ... At the end of the day it takes more than just two guys, so we're developing all of them.
" ... I think guys who have been here, they've been in the system, they know the terminology, so it's been really good, but at the end of the day what we emphasize every single day is we need for everybody in the room to add value to our defense, to be productive on special teams and that's going to be our path to being a really good defense."
Before Bastien's arrival, Maurice Crum led the position while also serving as the team's co-defensive coordinator. Crum was elevated to defensive coordinator when Clayton White, who served as WKU's defensive coordinator for the last four seasons, left to take the same position at South Carolina.
Bailey and Brown were a large part of WKU's defense last season. Bailey was third on the team in total tackles with 76, had 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He entered the transfer portal days after the Hilltoppers' loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl. Brown started the team's first 10 games before leaving the team. During that time, he had 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception he returned 22 yards for a touchdown against FIU.
WKU is also without linebackers Mario Wright II and Damon Lowe Jr. from last year's team. Wright didn't see action, and Lowe had 15 tackles in six games played.
Despite the losses, WKU has some pieces that have experience at the position, and the staff liked what they saw the first two days – the Hilltoppers are practicing Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and were in pads for the first time Saturday.
"I really have high expectations," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "I think we got bigger and stronger inside. Now that doesn't lead to production – I thought Kyle was extremely productive, Eli was extremely productive – so we look the part, we look pretty when we run out there, but that doesn't mean we're going to be productive, but we've got some great candidates in there.
" ... We've got a lot of depth there, and that's probably the one position on defense I feel like really should be our strong point even though we haven't had the experience like Kyle and Eli had, I know coach Crum will get them coached up and coach Bastien will get them coached up and they'll be productive."
When Bailey and Brown didn't start last season, Nick Days got the nod. He replaced Bailey in the starting position against FIU and Brown in the final two games against Charlotte and Georgia State. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound backer finished his redshirt sophomore year with 27 tackles, including a team-high 12 in the bowl loss.
"It was a good thing for me to just get in, gain that experience, come into the team and spend most of the time trying to develop and just fit in, show I belong, compete, learn the playbook and get a good grasp of everything," Days said. "Just me getting that playing time toward the end of the season and around the bowl game and being able to contribute to the team really helped me push my game and move along."
Clay Davis has been on the field the first week of spring practices after missing last season to a torn ACL sustained early in fall camp. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Louisville native was expected to have a big year for the Hilltoppers after coming on strong at the end of the 2019 season. Davis started the team's final six games that year and recorded 50 of his 60 tackles during that stretch. He says he's not 100% cleared yet, but has been able to take part in most of the practices.
The 2021 season will mark the fourth season at WKU for Davis, who sat out 2018 to satisfy transfer rules after coming from Tennessee Tech, where he had 129 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions in 22 games over two seasons.
"It's been a long process," Davis said. "I really have only played one season and it feels like four years. It's been a long time. Just being on the field, the love of the game is what really keeps me working, keeps me grinding."
WKU also returns Bryson Washington, who appeared in eight games last year, as well as freshmen Dezmion Roberson and Aaron Key who did not see action, and redshirt senior Malik Staples, who has spent time between both offense and defense in college, but it could be some new faces coming from Power Five programs making impacts.
Will Ignont is eligible after missing last year to satisfy transfer rules after spending the previous three seasons at Tennessee, where he had 68 tackles, two for loss and a breakup in 21 games played. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound redshirt junior did see limited action in the bowl loss with three tackles.
"I think that I'm a very high-IQ guy. I'm not really the fastest guy in the world, I'm not the strongest guy in the world, but my knowledge of the game and my football IQ and just watching film – my film study – I feel like that's what separates me from the pack," Ignont said. "I feel like what people are going to see from me is an old-school linebacker, more of a downhill guy, but I've implemented some new phases into my game where I can play in space, I can cover running backs, tight ends and that's really what I've been working on this spring individually."
Matthew Flint, who was ranked the No. 33 outside linebacker nationally by ESPN out of Madison County (Ala.) High School, comes to WKU with an undergraduate degree from North Carolina, where he played in four games over two seasons. The Hilltoppers also added Christian Gomez, a graduate student coming from FAU.
WKU is scheduled to conclude the spring sessions with its spring game, which is scheduled April 17.