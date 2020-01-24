The scouting report will be much shorter, and the matchup memory will be very fresh.
As far as obtaining information, the three-day turnaround for Western Kentucky and Marshall is much easier for both teams.
“We’re going to be guarding the same people, and they’re going to be guarding us,” WKU redshirt senior Jared Savage said. “It’s going to be easier I think because you know their tendencies and what they like to do and know where they’re going to be on the court. That’s going to be smoother.”
Producing the same result won’t be easier, especially since the Hilltoppers had to produce their biggest comeback in 15 years to get a win this week.
WKU hosts Marshall on Saturday for the second part of the back-to-back Conference USA rivalry series that started with the Hilltoppers’ 64-60 win Wednesday in Huntington, W.Va. All but two pairs of C-USA travel partners are playing a consecutive home-and-home week this season, adding a unique wrinkle in the schedule. It’s the first time since 2011-12 when WKU played VCU in back-to-back games that the Hilltoppers have experienced a schedule format like this.
“Very obvious a quick turnaround for both teams,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “Everyone will know each other, and the scouting report will be much simpler this time around. We know being at home sure doesn’t ensure anything at all. We have to play our best to have a chance to beat them.”
WKU (13-6 overall, 6-1 C-USA) is 8-1 this season at E.A. Diddle Arena and riding a four-game winning streak. The Toppers are tied for first in the conference standings with North Texas, and a win Saturday would keep them in that spot past the halfway point of the pre-scheduled conference games.
WKU erased a 19-point deficit to come back and win Wednesday at the Cam Henderson Center in front of 5,612 in attendance. The Hilltoppers made six 3-pointers, shot 56 percent in the second half and forced 21 turnovers. The Thundering Herd (9-11, 3-4) scored just 21 points in the second half and only five points in the last 11 minutes.
WKU’s comeback was the second-largest deficit since 2002. WKU overcame a 25-point hole against North Texas in 2005.
“This game doesn’t mean anything,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said of Wednesday's loss to WKU. “One game, and we go to the next game trying to be the best we can be. I never worry about what happened or what’s going to happen. We’re going to practice, get ready and go into that game and see what happens.”
What gave Marshall so much success in the first half was its ability to dominate the paint. Between 6-foot-9, 299-pound forward Iran Bennett and 7-foot reserve player Goran Miladinovic, the two combined for 18 points in the first half. Bennett had just four points in the second half and Miladinovic was scoreless, leaving the game late in the second half with an injury.
“We have to see how they shut down, or how we weren’t able to, get the ball inside like we did in the first half,” D’Antoni said. “You lose your big man in the post, which we need against them. We’re going to study the turnovers and see if we can’t cure that. Most of that was bad decision making.”
Marshall (9-11, 3-4) at Western Kentucky (13-6, 6-1)
6:30 p.m. CST, Saturday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (15.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg); Jordan Rawls, g, 6-1, fr. (7.6 ppg, 2.1 apg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (9.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
Marshall – Taevion Kinsey, g, 6-5, so. (15.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg); Jarrod West, g, 5-11, jr. (14.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Andrew Taylor, g, 6-3, r-fr. (8.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Marko Sarenac, g/f, 6-7, fr. (4.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Iran Bennett, f, 6-9, r-so. (10.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg)
TV – Stadium/Facebook
Radio: WKLX 100.7 FM
Coaches: Dan D’Antoni (105-86 sixth season; 105-86 overall) Marshall; Rick Stansbury (75-48, fourth year; 368-214 overall), Western Kentucky.
Series Record: Western Kentucky leads the all-time series 17-12.
Last time out Western Kentucky won 64-60 at Marshall on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.