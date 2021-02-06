After a two-week break, the Western Kentucky track and field team is slated to compete in its third meet of the indoor season at South Alabama’s Jaguar Invitational on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.
The squad has 14 days and two meets remaining in the indoor season after the Jaguar Invite.
At WKU’s previous meet at Samford, the team notched 18 top-five finishes, including four individual victories from the trio of Alexis Williams, Grace Turner and Brett Brannon.
Sophomore Williams won both her 60-meter and 200-meter women’s races and currently leads Conference USA in both events.
As of Wednesday, her 60-meter time is 42nd in the nation while her 200-meter time is ranked 71st. Williams was named C-USA Female Track Athlete of the Week on Jan. 27 for her performance.
Turner won the women’s pole vault and is currently ranked fifth in C-USA with her jump at Samford. Brannon won the men’s weight throw, and his mark puts him third in the league.
The Jaguar Invitational is scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. with women’s high jump and women’s weight throw.
The throws will be on a rolling schedule throughout the day.
WKU will be competing in weight throw, shot put and pole vault.
On the track, things are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. with the women’s 3,000-meter race. Races will run until about 5 p.m., and the women’s event will precede the men’s event as the day progresses.
There will be preliminary and final heats for all running events at the 60-meter distance, including 60-meter hurdles.
Teams competing at South Alabama include UT-Arlington, Georgia State, SFA, ULM, Alabama State, Louisiana, Little Rock, Samford, Mississippi Valley State, Alabama-Huntsville and Arkansas State, as well as C-USA opponents UAB, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech.
