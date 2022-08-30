Western Kentucky President Timothy Caboni remembers his first year at the school five years ago when he attended his first senior night for the soccer program.
He was impressed with the excitement and energy at the field, but not with the area the team had to prepare for the ceremony – in the bench area.
“I knew then that our athletes deserve better,” Caboni said Tuesday outside of the school’s soccer and softball fields during a groundbreaking ceremony for WKU’s new soccer and softball complex.
WKU’s Board of Regents in April approved the construction of a new indoor facility for the two programs, which will serve as everyday locker rooms and office spaces.
“Today is a very special day for our university. We commemorate the groundbreaking of our complex that is critically needed by our soccer and softball athletes, especially considering the excellence they create on our campus,” Caboni said, noting the soccer team’s cumulative 3.7 GPA and softball team’s cumulative 3.6 GPA. “This will be a space that provides them the accommodations and the resources they deserve to practice, to compete and, most importantly, to win and to represent WKU. This project also is necessary, and it’s important for our overall strategic plan for our university to provide relevant spaces for our students all across our campus.”
The facility, which will be located on Creason Street within the existing footprint of the current soccer and softball fields, will have on-site accommodations for visiting teams and officials and provide a space to receive medical treatment and injury care on site.
WKU’s softball and soccer programs currently have no similar facilities at their fields – softball’s current space is at E.A. Diddle Arena, and it shares indoor hitting facilities with baseball, and soccer’s current space is located on the third floor of Houchens-Smith Stadium. Currently, there are no facilities for visiting teams or officials either, and those participating in games must use the same restrooms as fans.
“It’s a great day for us. The groundbreaking ceremony for us today for our new soccer and softball complex makes Aug. 30, 2022, a historic day for these two programs, and following the completion of this facility, every day moving forward will be impactful because these two programs will have a great facility they can call home,” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said.
“ … Both programs do a terrific job focusing on what they can control. They play vital roles in our athletics department, they win with class and their success on and off the playing field has made them outstanding representatives of WKU, however, despite all this, they’ve never had a home in close proximity of where they play. Our soccer team currently dresses in Houchens-Smith Stadium and our softball team currently dresses in Diddle Arena. That’s not right, it needs to change, and I’m proud to say it now will.”
The plans are for the entire facility to be 10,801 square feet, with a softball locker room that’s 633 square feet and a soccer locker room that’s 536 square feet, a film and meeting room for both teams that’s 404 square feet, and a training area that’s 4,947 square feet. The training area includes three batting tunnels and enough space for softball to have a full infield practice.
The facility is anticipated to cost roughly $3 million. The funds for constructing the facility will come primarily from exit fees from those leaving Conference USA, as well as the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation if needed. The facility is expected to be ready in summer 2023.
The WKU softball program began in 2000, has been to three NCAA Tournaments and won a C-USA Tournament championship as recently as 2021 – that tournament was played at the WKU Softball Complex. The Hilltoppers are coming off a 38-13 season in which they beat then-No. 5 Alabama in front of the largest crowd ever at the WKU Softball Complex and later advanced to the C-USA championship game.
“I was here on the very first team and I can remember we had a practice at Basil Griffin Park and we were so excited to just be on the team and going over and just being able to represent WKU,” said WKU softball coach Amy Tudor, who played at WKU from 2000-02. “When our field was being constructed, we actually got to park over here, practice in the spring of 2000 and it was just an exciting day. We didn’t think about a locker room, we didn’t think about anything else that was going on – we were just excited to be the very first team here.
“ … To have this now in place is going to be a different world for us. All the alumni, everyone that continues to support, this is a great move for the future of our softball program.”
WKU’s soccer program began in 2001 and has three conference titles in its history. It claimed a regular-season C-USA East Division title as recently as the spring of 2021 – the fall season was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and finished 10-5-1 last year, including Power Five victories over Vanderbilt and Louisville.
“In athletics you’re always building something – you’re building your team, you’re building your culture, sometimes you’re building momentum and, in this case, we’re building an amazing building,” WKU soccer coach Jason Neidell said.
Neidell is the only head coach WKU’s soccer team has known. During the ceremony he recalled formerly having an office overlooking the soccer field on the 27th floor of Pearce Ford Tower, and how the program has changed since.
“The problem or the challenge back then was you’d look out from the 27th floor of PFT and you would see barren spots on the field. In the first couple years of the program we would actually take green paint and paint the field so it would look like there was grass on it,” Neidell said. “We’ve come a long way since then. … It’s just absolutely fantastic to think I can be up on the 27th floor of PFT one year from now and see a green field and see a beautiful building here for all of us.”{&end}