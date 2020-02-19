Half of Western Kentucky’s games so far in 2020 have been the close contests John Pawlowski knows will benefit his team down the road.
The Hilltoppers lost the first one of those in extra innings, then used a home run from one of its seniors to win the second, fitting a trend the coach hopes will become the identity of his veteran team.
WKU scored five hits on five runs in the first inning and Ray Zuberer III had another home run as the Hilltoppers held on for a 7-6 win over Murray State on a sunny afternoon at Nick Denes Field on Wednesday.
Zuberer’s second home run of the year proved to be the difference in escaping a late push of the Racers scoring three runs in the final three innings. The Racers had two on base and the go-ahead run at second with two outs in the ninth when Bailey Sutton closed it out for the save.
“Games are going to be close and you have to find the ways to win the close ones,” Pawlowski said. “We were fortunate to find a way to win today.”
Although Murray State (0-4) outhit WKU (3-1) by four, the Hilltoppers have had a successful time at the plate with all but one spot remaining the same through four games.
WKU has 33 hits this season with the only change in the lineup coming at the bottom. Justin Carlin started the first three games at right field until Pawlowski moved sophomore Jake Kates to that position Wednesday in the nine-hole.
The fourth-year coach kept the same lineup through the team’s three-game season-opening series against Valpo. WKU outscored the Crusaders 20-8 in the series and racked up 25 hits that included six doubles and a pair of home runs in the finale on Monday, which it lost 5-3 in 10 innings. Senior outfielder Kevin Lambert has three of those doubles.
Zuberer III and sophomore left fielder Jackson Swiney led with two hits each while the team had hits from its first six batters in the lineup.
“It’s good because we have so many guys one through seven,” Zuberer III said. “Even Jackson Swiney, who is a sophomore but plays like a junior or senior. It’s good to have so many guys with good experience in the lineup and we’ll be able to get the job done day in and day out.”
That production came to fruition in the first inning when the Hilltoppers responded to two Murray State runs with a five-spot in the first inning.
WKU had five straight hits off Murray State starter Joe Ivey, then added two more runs on an error and a groundout for the 5-2 lead after one inning.
Jefferson College transfer Riley Boyd shut the Racers down for one run over the next three innings. The Hilltoppers scored their sixth run when Kevin Lambert scored from first on a deep double to right from leadoff hitter Jack Wilson in the fourth.
Boyd lasted 4 1/3 innings in his first start with five hits and two runs. Glasgow native Dalton Shoemake came in and allowed one run in the seventh, two more in the eighth and had four strikeouts before being replaced by Sutton with the tying runner at the plate.
Murray State cut the WKU lead to one run when David Huddleson singled into left to score Trey Woolsey.
Zuberer III responded with a sailing homer over right field to give Sutton a two-run cushion to close out the game. Zuberer III now leads the team with six hits and two home runs in 19 plate appearances.
“It felt good coming off the bat,” Zuberer III said. “I kind of knew it was gone. Felt good to get a good swing off and we needed some runs. I’m just glad I can help.”
The Hilltoppers host Wright State for a three-game series starting Friday at Nick Denes Field.
“We want those guys to go out there and use the experience they have to help move this program forward, especially this year, and let the younger guys develop and they’ve done a good job," Pawlowski said. "I know it’s only four games, but still I’m proud of what they’ve done and we have a lot of work left to do. We saw some things today we’ve got to clean up and it’ll be a great challenge moving forward.”
MSU (0-4) 200 000 121 – 6 12 2
WKU (3-1) 500 100 010 – 7 8 1
WP: Shoemake. LP: Ivey. SV: Sutton
