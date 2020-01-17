Western Kentucky’s win over Old Dominion on Thursday still holds the value of one win in the record column, even if the manner of which the Hilltoppers rallied carries more significance.
Whether that wake-up call carries over against a team that’s yet to lose in Conference USA on Saturday remains to be seen.
“Naturally, when you can do something like this team did, it creates some togetherness and some belief and some never-give-up attitude,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said after his team’s come-from-behind victory. “Those are all positive things that will help us somewhere else down the road.”
Taveion Hollingsworth put the team on his back to lead WKU back from a 12-point deficit with 3:30 to go and pull off the 71-69 win over the Monarchs. The Hilltoppers (11-6 overall, 4-1 C-USA) outscored Old Dominion 19-5 in that stretch and Hollingsworth had the last nine points, including the go-ahead bucket with three seconds remaining.
That win came days after an easy 16-point victory at Middle Tennessee where there was never any doubt the Hilltoppers were in control. Redshirt senior Jared Savage noted Thursday was a wake-up call, yet evidence of the team’s will even with a thinning lineup.
“Boosts us up,” Savage said. “We might have gotten a little stagnant after the Middle game, got an easy win there, so we got complacent maybe. But this opened our eyes and at the same time we got the W. Best of both for us.”
WKU’s full-court press was a key factor stopping Old Dominion in the final minutes. It’s a defense that’s become a common sight as the team works to mask the holes left in the absence of injured 6-11 center Charles Bassey, the reigning C-USA Defensive Player of the Year.
WKU used that press to force turnovers and two jump balls during the rally. Not once did WKU commit a foul during traps that produced those jump balls.
“We know when we press full court, we’re doing it for a reason,” Hollingsworth said. “We’re not doing it to foul anybody, we’re doing it to get the ball back and with Josh (Anderson) at the top, he’s pretty active.”
Anderson being at the front of those full-court presses has served WKU well, using his 6-6 frame and athleticism to create pressure early. Anderson’s presence was vital throughout the game while playing the last 11 minutes with four fouls.
“We need Josh to be out there,” Savage said. “He’s our best athlete on the team and he makes plays on the offensive and defensive end. We need him out there and he’s the energy guy. He’ll get a steal and dunk it and everybody gets turned up. We need Josh to stay out of foul trouble.”
Avoiding foul trouble is crucial without the services of senior Cam Justice, who was sidelined for the second straight game with a back injury. Freshman Isaiah Cozart and redshirt freshman Jeremiah Gambrell each came off the bench and contributed well when called on to play.
That effort is needed against a Charlotte team coming off a two-point road win at Marshall. The 49ers (10-5, 4-0) sit atop the C-USA standings as the only unbeaten team in league play. WKU’s 4-1 record is tied with Louisiana Tech, Florida Atlantic and North Texas for second in the conference.
Charlotte has won seven of its last eight and ranks 33rd nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to 61.5 points per game. It also averages 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game.
Three-time league freshman of the week Jahmir Young leads that group with 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He and 6-9 forward Amidou Bamba each had 16 points in the team’s win at Marshall.
“Got a road win against Marshall, not an easy place to win at now,” Stansbury said. “Very obvious, Charlotte coming in here 4-0, biggest game of the year because it’s the next game. We need to make sure we get energy in this thing Saturday afternoon. That second game on a Saturday afternoon, it’s going to be a battle. Our guys will be ready.”
NOTES
WKU is 13-1 against Charlotte in E.A. Diddle Arena. Head coach Rick Stansbury is 6-2 in his career against the 49ers. … WKU will host a reunion for the 1975-76 Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament champions and recognize them on the court at halftime. … WKU has averaged 9.8 turnovers in the last six games, fewer turnovers than their opponent in each of those contests. … In the last three games, junior Taveion Hollingsworth is averaging 20 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 84.2 percent from the free-throw line. … Forward Carson Williams needs just 11 points for 1,000 in his career. … As of Friday, WKU ranks 39th in the country in field goal percentage (46.9), 11th in free throw percentage (77.7), ninth in fouls per game (13.9) and 55th in scoring offense (77.0 ppg). … WKU has made 54 more free throws (282) than its opponents have attempted (228) through 17 games.
Charlotte (10-5, 4-0) at Western Kentucky (11-6,4-1)
4 p.m. CST, Saturday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (14.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Jordan Rawls, g, 6-1, fr. (7.9 ppg, 2.0 apg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (13.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
Charlotte – Jahmir Young, g, 6-1, fr. (11.6 ppg, 5.1 ppg); Malik Martin, g, 6-6, so. (8.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Jordan Shepherd, g, 6-4, r-jr. (14.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Amidou Bamba, f, 6-9, sr. (7.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg); Drew Edwards, g, 6-4, sr. (9.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
TV – ESPN3
Radio: WKLX 100.7 FM
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (73-48, fourth year; 366-214 overall), Western Kentucky; Ron Sanchez (18-26 second season; 18-26 overall) Charlotte.
Series Record: Western Kentucky leads the all-time series 20-10. The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 68-50 on Jan 3, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
Last time out Western Kentucky won 71-69 over Old Dominion on Thursday; Charlotte defeated Marshall on the road 77-75 on Thursday.
