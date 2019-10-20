Three Western Kentucky golfers improved their scores from the second to third round as WKU finished 10th as a squad at Louisville’s Cardinal Cup. The team improved by nine strokes in the final round to finish at 7-over 295 with a 54-hole total of 37-over 901.
“I feel like the team was really close to playing well this week,” said head coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “Some short game and unforced errors held us back some which can easily happen on a tough course against strong competition.”
Freshman Sarah Arnold moved up nine spots on the leaderboard on the final day after carding a 1-under 71. She notched her third top-20 finish in four tournaments after placing tied for 19th with a 54-hole total of 6-over 222. She improved by six strokes total over the three-day event at the par-72, 6,393-yard University of Louisville Golf Club.
Following Arnold in placing was Megan Clarke. The junior made up four strokes from the second to third round, recording a final-day 1-over 73 on Sunday afternoon. She finished tied for 29th after finishing 9-over for the whole event.
Both seniors that competed for WKU finished tied for 36th: Abigail Smee and Mary Joiner. Smee carded a final-round 75 while Joiner added a 76 as the Lady Toppers’ fourth and final score of the day. They each had a 54-hole total of 11-over 227.
Kansas’ Sera Tadokoro took home the individual title at 8-under 208 while host Louisville won the Cup at 4-over 868 as a team.
“I’m glad we have one more event coming up where we’ve had some success before. I’m looking to ending the fall on a high note,” Gary said.
WKU’s final event of the fall season is Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic beginning on Oct. 27.
