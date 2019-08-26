In the first women's soccer meeting between the in-state rivals since 2009, Western Kentucky and Kentucky battled to a scoreless draw Sunday in Lexington.
Preseason All-Conference USA selection Ambere Barnett led all players with four shots on the day as WKU (1-0-1) amassed a 16-6 edge in shot attempts over Kentucky (0-0-2). The Lady Toppers also held a significant edge in corner kicks, outcornering the Wildcats by a 9-4 margin to generate pressure off the set pieces.
In total, 19 different players saw action for the Lady Toppers, with all but two of those playing at least 10 minutes. WKU’s back line defenders Kaylyn Bryant, Lyric Schmidt, Christina Bragado and Avery Jacobsen each played the full 110 minutes to anchor the stout defensive effort.
Anne-Marie Ulliac played the full match in goal for WKU, making five saves to preserve her first solo shutout after missing all but one match in 2018. Three of Ulliac’s five saves came in the final 15 minutes of regulation to stave off Kentucky’s efforts to find a late match-winning goal.
“We felt we played a good match today and certainly created enough chances to get a better result. We need to be more clinical with our chances, and that will come in time,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “Overall, we had a successful opening weekend and have a strong foundation to build on moving forward into the season.”
The Lady Toppers travel to Birmingham, Ala., to battle Samford at 7 p.m. Friday.
