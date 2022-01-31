Western Kentucky's football program landed commitments from two Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic class of 2022 players Sunday.
Linebacker Eli Jones and offensive lineman Hayden Todd announced their commitments less than 20 minutes apart via Twitter.
"Ever since I started playing football at 7 years old I dreamed of playing at the next level, I want to thank my parents, Coach Anderson, Coach Matthews, Coach Mobbs and everyone at Knoxville Catholic for making this possible," Todd wrote in his announcement. "With that being said I'm blessed and honored to commit to Western Kentucky University!! GO HILLTOPPERS!!!!"
The 6-foot-4, 297-pound Todd played center and defensive tackle at Knoxville Catholic, according to his profile on hudl. He was named a 2021 Tennessee Sports Writers Association Division II-AAA all-state selection at offensive line.
Jones is listed as a 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back and outside linebacker on his hudl profile. He was a Tennessee Sports Writers Association Division II-AAA all-state selection at linebacker.
WKU has announced the signing of 20 players in its 2022 class, including four offensive linemen – Wyatt Anderson, Evan Wibberley, Luke Slusher and Vinnie Murphy – and two linebackers – Anthony Breckenridge and Desmyn Baker.
