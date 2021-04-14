Western Kentucky linebacker Clay Davis has announced his decision to end his football playing career.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound redshirt senior was attempting to make a comeback this spring after a knee injury sustained in 2020 fall camp left him out for the entire season. Davis tore his ACL and meniscus again during spring practice March 30.
"The past 8 months has been an emotional rollercoaster for me. On August 27th, I had my first surgery to repair my ACL and meniscus. I rehabbed and grinded in the training room to get back with my teammates for spring practices," Davis wrote in a post on Twitter. "About 3 weeks into spring on March 30th, I retore my ACL and meniscus. After prayers and long talks with family, I have decided it is in my best interest to medically retire from the game of football. This has not been an easy decision for me, but it is the best one. I do not plan to be completely done with football. I am and will be searching for a GA coaching position. I want to thank you all of you for all of your support, prayers, and words of encouragement. The Hill will always be my home."
The Louisville native was expected to have a big year for the Hilltoppers after coming on strong at the end of the 2019 season. Davis started the team’s final six games that year and recorded 50 of his 60 tackles during that stretch. He told media at the beginning of the spring session he was not 100% cleared yet, but was able to take part in most of the practices.
Davis had to sit out 2018 to satisfy transfer rules after coming from Tennessee Tech, where he had 129 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions in 22 games over two seasons.
Despite losing Kyle Bailey and Eli Brown, who combined for 21 starts in the team's 5-7 2020 season, head coach Tyson Helton had high expectations for the linebacker room in the 2021 season, and believed it could have been a strong point in the defense.
The Hilltoppers return Nick Days, who started when Bailey or Brown didn't last season, and Bryson Washington, who appeared in eight games last year, as well as Dezmion Roberson and Aaron Key who did not see action last year. Malik Staples has moved back to linebacker after playing running back much of last season. Will Ignont is now eligible after missing the 2020 regular season to satisfy transfer rules after spending the previous three seasons at Tennessee. WKU has also added Matthew Flint, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, as well as Christian Gomez, a graduate student coming from FAU.
WKU's spring game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday and the Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin.