Western Kentucky linebacker Nicholas Days has entered the transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Wednesday.
The news was first reported by the Rivals NCAA Transfer Portal Twitter account.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Miami, Fla., native came on strong at the end of the 2020 season, starting the team's final three games – he played in all 11. Days had 27 tackles, including 22 over the final three-game stretch and 12 in the team's LendingTree Bowl loss to Georgia State. He came to WKU from Independence Community College as a three-star JuCo product.
Days missed the team's first four games last season due to injury and finished the year with eight tackles, including a sack.
Days' entrance in the transfer portal is the latest exit from WKU's defense this offseason. Last week, defensive end Marcus Bragg entered the portal. Starting defensive end and reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone is pursuing an NFL career and starting defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin is out of eligibility, as are starting linebacker Demetrius Cain and defensive backs Omari Alexander and Antwon Kincade. Beanie Bishop has transferred to Minnesota after starting 10 games last season.
The coaching staff has also seen turnover this offseason. Defensive coordinator Maurice Crum left for a position at Ole Miss and Tyson Summers will now serve in that role for the Hilltoppers. Linebackers coach Pat Bastien is now serving in the same role at Toledo, and Scott Vestal was promoted to inside linebackers coach. Andy LaRussa, who served as special teams coordinator and safeties coach last season, is now listed as assistant head coach, special coordinator and tight ends coach.
WKU is scheduled to open spring practices March 22 and is scheduled to play its spring game April 23. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2022 regular season with an Aug. 27 game against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
