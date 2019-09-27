A week off, a new quarterback and returning home offer the opportunity of a fresh start to Western Kentucky.
With all that on the table, pulling out a win against the defending Conference USA champion could change the direction of the lackluster start after the first quarter of the season.
“That’ll be a real tone-setter for this team,” WKU defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin said. “Especially with them being the conference champion last year. That’ll let them know we’ve arrived.”
WKU’s lone victory so far is in the category that matters most. The Hilltoppers (1-2) have losses to FCS Central Arkansas and Power 5 opponent Louisville, but they have one road victory against conference opponent FIU from Sept. 7. Now starts a stretch of league games with reigning C-USA champ UAB (3-0) visiting Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday for a 6 p.m. CDT kickoff. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
It’ll be right at a month since WKU last played at home when it lost to Central Arkansas by a touchdown Aug. 29.
“It’s been forever since we’ve been here,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “The guys are pumped up and it was a really good practice today.”
Two seasons after the program took a two-year hiatus, the Blazers went 11-3 in 2018 and won the C-USA championship and the Boca Raton Bowl. UAB is 22-8 since reinstating the program and the Blazers are averaging 30 points through three games.
WKU’s 1-0 record in the conference joins Louisiana Tech and North Texas as teams with a league victory. Saturday will be one of four league games and the first conference game for UAB.
“Obviously we’re not satisfied because we’re coming off a loss,” offensive lineman Tyler Witt said. “This bye week we really put the time and effort to correct the things we needed to correct. We’re coming off pissed off and want to get this next conference win and show that we’re a force in the conference.”
Helton and the Hilltoppers will roll out a new quarterback against the Blazers with Steven Duncan ruled out for the season due to a broken foot suffered in the second half of the Louisville game Sept. 14.
Graduate transfer Ty Storey will be the assumed starter, but Helton intentionally didn’t announce who the first QB will be to see the field Saturday. The coach said equal reps were distributed between Storey, redshirt sophomore Davis Shanley and redshirt freshman Kevaris Thomas.
Helton hopes one of those three can find a good rhythm with the offense. Whoever plays will go against a UAB defense that ranks 22nd nationally in total defense allowing 14 points per game. UAB’s first three opponents, Alabama State, Akron and South Alabama, have converted just 9-of-42 third-down attempts and the Blazers’ front seven has produced 13 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.
“It’s always a little nervous when you have a new quarterback and the only reason I say that is he hasn’t had the game,” Helton said. “He hasn’t been able to play in a game. Hopefully we’ll get a quarterback in good rhythm and off to a good start. That’s the only thing now, I’m trying to position the quarterback to get off to a good start. I feel good about the quarterback, I just want him to not be in bad situations early.”
