Malik Staples and Antwon Kincade played in an NFL stadium during their prep days in Georgia. Both will add another appearance to that list, but the opponent means a little more to Staples.
“They’re calling me and it’s a little jaw-jacking,” the Western Kentucky linebacker said of his former teammates at Louisville. “We’ll play it cool and let the action talk for itself.”
A professional football venue, the in-state rivalry and parallels to the last time WKU played the host team at the Nashville stadium fill the storylines for the Hilltoppers’ marquee event of the season.
The second part of WKU’s three-game series with Louisville will take place at Nissan Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, on Saturday at 3 p.m. CDT (Stadium, 100.7 FM). It’ll be the third time in a decade WKU (1-1) has hosted from Nissan Stadium after playing two games there against Kentucky in 2011 and 2013.
“It’s my dream to be in the NFL, so this will be fun being out there and catching some of the vibes,” Staples said.
Staples is a graduate transfer from Louisville and WKU has 10 players on the roster from the city. WKU freshman offensive lineman Jack Randolph was a Louisville commit out of Franklin-Simpson before ultimately signing with the Hilltoppers.
Player familiarity and remembering what happened in last season’s contest at Cardinals Stadium is fueling the Hilltoppers. WKU led all but the last five minutes of the game when Louisville scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to win 20-17.
“It’s a big opponent, an ACC opponent,” Kincade said. “Going to be a very physical game and we have to be prepared and our task is to pound, pound, pound because we’re going to need it because they’re very tough up front and we’re looking forward to it.”
The connections and storyline parallels keep going for this matchup.
When WKU and UK last played in 2013, it was the coaching debuts of Bobby Petrino for the Hilltoppers and Mark Stoops for the Wildcats – which resulted in a 35-26 win for WKU.
The only way so far for WKU to get the two Power 5 programs in the state to play a series outside of their respective stadiums has been to play in Nashville.
And now the Hilltoppers return to the Music City with a new head coach to face a team also in transition.
Scott Satterfield is rebuilding a Louisville program that before Saturday’s 42-0 win against Eastern Kentucky had a 10-game losing streak dating back to its win over WKU at Cardinals Stadium a year ago. Tyson Helton has a similar job rebranding the Toppers after a 3-9 season.
“I make no bones about it, I would love to play a Louisville or Kentucky every year, for nothing more than I think it’s great for the state, for college football,” Helton said earlier in the week. “I know that’s not the case, but just the opportunity to play against a really good opponent. They’ve done a great job this year. They’re playing with a lot of confidence and I think their coaches have done a great job of maximizing the guys that are on the field.”
Louisville started its season with a 35-17 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame before shutting out EKU. The Hilltoppers lost their home opener to FCS Central Arkansas and are coming off their first win at FIU.
They haven’t beaten the Cardinals since 1975.
“You just want to take pride in the state of Kentucky,” Satterfield said at his weekly news conference Monday. “A lot of our guys are from here and it’s our fans and bragging rights in the state. You always want to take care of your state and take care of your home field. In this case we’re going on the road but it’s a team from our home state. There’s a lot of guys on our team that know their players, so it’s bragging rights and just one more thing that should help motivate our players.”
