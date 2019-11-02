Western Kentucky’s cross country team wrapped up competition in the Conference USA Championships on Saturday morning at Kereiakes Park.
It was the school’s first time hosting the conference championship since 2015, with the men’s team earning a seventh-place finish in the 8k and the women’s team closing out the day with a 12th-place finish in the 5k.
The men’s squad had four runners earn top-50 finishes while placing seventh as a team among the 11-school field. Emerson Wells recorded the top finish on the squad, placing 28th with a time of 25:23.21. Jacob Skillman finished the meet in 44th place with a season-best mark of 26:06.87, while Clint Sherman placed 47th with a personal-record of 26:16.90 and Dedrick Troxell finished in 50th place with a time of 26:21.39.
On the women’s side, two runners recorded top-75 finishes while the team placed 12th out of the 13-school pool. Savannah Heckman led the way, finishing 54th with a mark of 19:02.37, while Morgan Kannapel placed 74th with a PR of 19:38.15.
