Second-round play was suspended Monday afternoon at the JT Poston Invitational due to scattered showers in Sapphire Valley, N.C. at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley.
Western Kentucky completed an entire first round along with four to six holes of the second round before being taken off the course. On Tuesday, the second round is slated to be finished with the third round following in continuous play.
In the first round, WKU strung together a 6-over par 290 with two even par scores and two 3-over 74s. The team finished the first round in 13th and sits in the same spot, midway through the second round, according to unofficial scoring.
Senior Linus Lo recorded two birdies and an eagle in his first 18 holes to finish at even par. Junior College transfer Jack Poole added to the even-par scores after he birdied four of his first 10 holes.
Adding to the first-round scores were Tom Bevington and Chase Landrum. Bevington carded a 3-over 74 at the par-71, 6,767-yard course. Landrum notched the same score to contribute to the 6-over team total. Junior Caleb O’Toole finished the first round at 6-over 77.
Dawson McDaniel is competing as an individual and posted an even-par 71 in the first round.
The Hilltoppers started off the second round strong, shooting even par at the time play ceased. Lo and Bevington were each even par through six holes. O’Toole and Landrum had played five apiece while Poole and McDaniel were only through four.
WKU has five of six players currently shooting even-par in the halted second round, according to unofficial scoring. The sixth is currently just 1-over-par.
Georgia Southern leads the Invitational at 22-under-par while Central Arkansas’ Brett Daughdrill is at the top of the individual leaderboard at 7-under.
