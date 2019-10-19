Both Western Kentucky's men’s and women’s cross country teams placed in the top five of their respective races Saturday in the UE Invitational at Angel Mounds State Historical Site in Evansville, Ind.
The men’s team earned a fourth-place finish in the 8k with an average time of 26 minutes, 44.5 seconds, while the women’s squad placed fifth in the 5k with a 20:09.7 average mark.
The WKU men’s squad had four runners earn top-25 finishes while placing fourth in the 10-team field. WKU's Emerson Wells recorded the top finish on the team, placing seventh with a time of 25:57.3. Dedrick Troxell finished the meet in 17th place with a mark of 26:28.9, while Ethan Snyder placed 24th with a personal-record of 26:59.5 and Jacob Steppe placed 25th with a time of 27:00.7.
On the women’s side, four runners recorded top-25 finishes while the team placed fifth out of the 10-school field. The Lady Tops' Savannah Heckman led the way, finishing fifth with a mark of 19:01.1. Morgan Kannapel placed 17th after recording a PR of 19:44.6, while Haley Webb (23rd, 20:28.2) and Carley Maskos (25th, 20:39.1) rounded out the top-25 finishers.
WKU will now prepare to host the Conference USA Cross Country Championships at Spero Kereiakes Park on Nov. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.