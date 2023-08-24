Last season’s Conference USA Women’s Cross Country runner-up Middle Tennessee was named the favorite in this year’s CUSA Preseason Poll, the league announced Thursday. Liberty was favored to win in the poll on the men’s side.
Both polls are voted on by the league’s head coaches.
MTSU has garnered three CUSA Championship wins and one runner-up finish in the past four years. The Blue Raiders return last season’s top-five finisher, Mercy Chepkurui. Adding to the roster for MTSU, Anges Chepkurui had an impressive CUSA Championship debut as a top-10 finisher and the first freshman to cross the finish line.
Liberty tallied four first-place votes in the poll to take the second spot in the preseason rankings. The Lady Flames bring in a young group including the ASUN Women’s Freshman of the year, Ava Gordon.
The Flames enter their first season in CUSA after the men finished as the ASUN runner-up in 2022, notching 20 consecutive top-two conference finishes dating back to the 2003 Big South Championship. Liberty returns its top finisher of all five races throughout the 2022 season, Nicholas Kiprotich, including a top-three finish at the ASUN Championship. Liberty also returns its 2022 ASUN Men’s Freshman of the Year honoree, Jacob Hess.
Ranking second in the men’s poll with three first-place votes, MTSU finished third in last year’s CUSA Championships with four top-20 finishes.
UTEP earned one first-place vote to rank No. 3 in the men’s poll.
The 2023 season is slated to begin on Sept. 1, building up to the CUSA Cross Country Championships hosted by WKU on Oct. 28.
CUSA 2023 Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll (First-place votes)
1. Middle Tennessee (5)
2. Liberty (4)
3. New Mexico State
T4. FIU
T4. UTEP
6. Jacksonville State
7. WKU
8. Sam Houston
9. Louisiana Tech
CUSA 2023 Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll (First-place votes)