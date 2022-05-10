Western Kentucky men's golf coach Chan Metts announced the signing of transfer Nic Hofman to the team's 2022-23 roster on Tuesday.
Hofman will be a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining after spending two seasons at Purdue.
"I'm really excited about the addition of Nic to our program," Metts said in a news release. "I was very impressed with him from our first conversation we had during this process. He is a very hard worker on the course and in the classroom. He has taken advantage of his time in a top college program and has gotten better because of it. I know he will have an immediate positive impact for us in all areas of our program."
Hofman played as an individual for the Boilermakers at three tournaments in 2021-22. He finished tied for 22nd at the Washington County Individual after posting a 1-over 36-hole total. He tied for 37th at Purdue's Fall Invitational in October before shooting even-par as an individual in the Puerto Rico Classic in February.
The Lafayette, Ind., native did not compete for the Boilermakers in 2020-21 and took a redshirt year.
In his amateur career outside of college golf, Hofman placed third in the New Year's Invitational in January, second in the 2021 Indianapolis PGA Open, tied for sixth in the 2021 Indiana PGA Southern Open (low amateur) and 24th in the 2020 Golfweek Collegiate at Purdue.
As a junior golfer, Hofman was named Indiana Boys Player of the Year in 2018 after claiming the Boys' State Junior Champion title in stroke play and match play. He was also the stroke play champion in 2019 and an all-state selection in 2019 and 2020.
He helped his high school team to three sectional team championships prior to the pandemic ending his senior season. He had placed in the IHSAA Boys' Golf Championships twice; he was fourth as a junior and eighth as a sophomore.
Hofman has a 3.68 cumulative GPA after two years at Purdue. He was named to the dean's list and athletic director's list in 2021. He was also a member of the student-athlete advisory committee.