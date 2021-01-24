The Western Kentucky volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the 2020-21 season with victories over Mercer and Bellarmine on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena to open the spring portion of the schedule.
The Lady Toppers beat the Bears 3-1 (25-17, 25-12, 26-24, 25-9) in the first match of the day, and its first in 78 days since downing UAB in straight sets in its lone match this fall, and followed with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-19) sweep of the Knights in the final game of the day.
“Just really, really good to be back in Diddle Arena,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “So much fun to just see our kids get to play. So appreciative to all of our administration that’s making this happen, because it’s such an effort to get to game day. I’m just really happy, more than anything else – not happy that we played great or played poorly, none of that – just really happy for our kids to get the opportunity to play and really excited to get two wins.”
Lauren Matthews, Conference USA’s preseason Player of the Year, converted a kill on her first swing of 2021 to get WKU on the board first in Sunday’s opening match. After back-and-forth play to start, an Ashley Hood ace pushed the Hilltoppers into double digits with a 10-6 lead. Soon after, WKU went on a 4-0 run to force the Bears to call a timeout trailing 15-7. The sides traded a few short runs to close out the frame, with WKU taking a 1-0 lead following the 25-17 win.
WKU’s defense shined in set two as it racked up 16 of its 48 digs, led by five from Hallie Shelton in the frame. WKU held early leads at both 7-3 and 12-6 before pushing ahead even further to a 19-10 advantage. Shelton added her third ace of the match to give WKU a 22-11 lead. WKU claimed three of the next four points to win the set.
Mercer avoided the sweep, claiming the third frame 26-24 after fighting off a Hilltopper match point and claiming the set’s final four points. The Bears held WKU to just a .226 hitting clip that set, forcing five of the Tops’ seven attack errors in the frame. In total, the third set saw nine ties and three lead changes.
WKU responded in a big way – holding Mercer in single digits – to claim the match with a 25-9 set four victory. The Hilltopper offense fired off 14 kills on a .565 hitting percentage in the frame, led by six kills off the hand of Paige Briggs and four from Kayland Jackson.
“It felt amazing to get back out on the court, and I think we really stuck together as a team, which is what we’ve been focusing on,” Jackson said. “Of course we haven’t played in a really long time, so it’s our job to handle what we can handle on our side of the court and I think we stuck together really well, and just helped each other, raised each other up and did the best we could do.”
Briggs racked up 17 kills on a .515 hitting clip to go along with 11 digs, five blocks and three aces for her second double-double of the season. Jackson finished with 11 kills while hitting an even .500 with Matthews just behind her, turning in nine kills. Matthews tallied a match-high six blocks, and Nadia Dieudonne facilitated the WKU offense to a .396 hitting percentage while tallying 35 assists. Shelton finished with three aces along with nine digs while Hood added eight of her own.
The Lady Toppers closed out the first day of the spring season with a straight-set victory over Bellarmine, and were again led by Briggs, who posted 13 kills on a .522 hitting percentage, 11 digs, two assist and two blocks.
“I’m excited to get back in the gym, to be honest,” Briggs said. “There’s so much I want to improve on. My team really helped me today. Nadia – we had such a great connection today and our passing was so on point, and people were pulling blocks. It was fun to just play again, and it’s not just me, it’s my whole team.”
Matthews added 11 kills on a .588 hitting percentage, and Dieudonne again set up her teammates with 42 assists.
WKU built its lead to 10 in the first set with back-to-back kills from Briggs, and maintained a double-digit advantage for the remainder of the frame.
Bellarmine jumped out to a 7-3 advantage in the second set, but WKU rallied to draw even at 10-all. The two were tied eight times after that, with the final coming at 20-all, before WKU reeled off the final five points – the final of which was a kill from Matthews – to take the second set 25-20 for a 2-0 advantage.
The Lady Toppers never trailed in the final set, and took it 25-19 to improve to 3-0 on the season. WKU is scheduled to close the nonconference portion of its schedule next Sunday with home matches against Saint Louis and Evansville.{&end}
