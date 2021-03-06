Conditions were tough once again Saturday as the Western Kentucky men's golf team finished the Sea Palms Invitational.
The Hilltoppers shot 13-over 297 in the final round, moving up three spots on the team leaderboard to place fourth overall with a 54-hole total of 28-over 880. WKU’s team performance was led by freshman Connery Meyer, who tied for sixth, the highest finish of any Hilltopper so far this season.
In Saturday’s final round, Meyer shot 2-over 73 to card a 54-hole total of 3-over 216 at the par-72, 6,608-yard Sea Palms Golf Course. The Marietta, Ga., native’s finish is the best by any Hilltopper since Linus Lo’s fifth-place tie at the Pinetree Intercollegiate in the fall of 2019. The Sea Palms Invitational was the freshman’s fourth-ever event for WKU.
Sophomore Luke Fuller and graduate senior Christian Tooley each posted 3-over 74s in the final round. Fuller tied for 12th with a three-day total of 5-over 218, the first top-15 finish of his career. Tooley tallied an 11-over 224 and tied for 32nd overall.
WKU’s final counting score on Saturday came from redshirt senior Tom Bevington. The co-captain carded a 5-over 76 to finish tied for 37th, just behind Tooley. Senior Caleb O’Toole turned in a final-round, 6-over 77. He finished tied for 49th individually.
WKU was one of just three teams in the 16-team field to have all five individuals within the top-50 on the individual leaderboard.
WKU is next scheduled to complete its dual match with Austin Peay. The Governors currently lead the Hilltoppers 4.5-2.5 as the final half of the match will take place March 22 at Indian Hills Country Club. The Tops will then travel to Alabama for the Craft Farms Intercollegiate on March 28-30.
