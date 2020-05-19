Operation Hat Trick, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting wounded United States combat veterans, has recognized Western Kentucky University’s outstanding efforts in aiding the recovery of wounded U.S. combat service members and veterans by naming the school a finalist for its 2020 Excellence in Service Award.
In recognition of the school’s impact, OHT will make a donation to the Fisher House of Fort Campbell on the university’s behalf. Operation Hat Trick Founder and President Dot Sheehan presented the Excellence in Service Awards via video conference last week.
“Western Kentucky has shown the kind of devotion and commitment to our veterans we’re hoping to inspire all over the country,” Sheehan said in a news release. “Raising funds is a critical part of meeting their needs, but just as important is raising awareness of their struggles so we never forget our obligation to help them overcome their injuries and enjoy full lives.”
WKU was one of nine finalists that included Arizona, Clemson, South Florida, Utah State, Texas A&M, North Dakota State, Virginia Tech and Nebraska. The finalists were chosen based on their efforts to fully integrate OHT on their campuses through a presence in their bookstores and other retail outlets, promoting veterans’ causes through their social media properties and advertising campaigns, and generating additional revenue that will be used to support the recovery of wounded service members and veterans.
In conjunction with the football program’s home game against Army last October, WKU released a series of apparel products bringing together the Hilltoppers and OHT, as well as a social media campaign to promote both the products and the organization’s cause.
WKU’s efforts generated thousands of dollars in donations to help veterans recover from the visible and invisible injuries suffered in combat.
“It’s a great honor for our institution to support an organization like Operation Hat Trick,” WKU’s Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing Olivia Higgins said. “We have always wanted to get more involved with OHT, and this year we were able to pull that off. We are located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, surrounded by army bases at Fort Campbell and Fort Knox with a very big veteran population. It was the perfect time to bring Operation Hat Trick gear on to our campus, and we can’t wait to continue our partnership to help further their mission of helping American service members recover from their past traumas of battle.”
A portion of each sale of OHT branded merchandise is donated to select organizations that support the recovery of wounded service members and veterans. Through the sale of branded merchandise and member donations, Operation Hat Trick donations have helped dozens of organizations that provide direct services and support to wounded service members and veterans. They include Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Veterans Count, the Navy SEAL Foundation, the Travis Mills Foundation, Liberty House, Project Sanctuary, Semper Fi Fund, Warriors Ice Hockey Programs, Hero Flights and the Yellow Ribbon Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.